iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Board Meeting

121.15
(-0.49%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:47:00 AM

Munoth Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
MUNOTH CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at Shanti Nivas Opp. Shapath - V Nr. Karnavati Club S.G. Road Ahmedabad - 380 058 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 14th November, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at Shanti Nivas, Opp. Shapath- V, Nr. Karnavati Club, S.G. Road, Ahmedabad - 380 058, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:45 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 at Shanti Nivas, Opp. Shapath - V, Nr. Karnavati Club, S. G. Road, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380 058, which commenced at 6:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved the Appointment of Ms. Disha Jay Barot (Membership No: A55957) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 10th September, 2024. Further, the information required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 and SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 is enclosed herewith as Annexure A. Please take note of the same on your records
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 6th September, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:30 P.M., has: 1. Considered and approved Reports of the Board of Directors of the Company along with Annexures thereto. 2. Decided to hold the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10:30 A.M.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MUNOTH CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at Shanti Nivas Opp. Shapath - V Nr. Karnavati Club S.G. Road Ahmedabad - 380 058 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 13th August, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at Shanti Nivas, Opp. Shapath- V, Nr. Karnavati Club, S.G. Road, Ahmedabad - 380 058, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
MUNOTH CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 28th May, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at Shanti Nivas, Opp. Shapath- V, Nr. Karnavati Club, S.G. Road, Ahmedabad - 380 058, which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 08:30 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
MUNOTH CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at Shanti Nivas Opp. Shapath - V Nr. Karnavati Club S.G. Road Ahmedabad - 380 058 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 14th February, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Shanti Nivas, Opp. Shapath - V, Nr. Karnavati Club, S. G. Road, Ahmedabad - 380 058, which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M., has consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for allotment of 1,75,000 equity shares to the promoter group of the Company on private placement (Preferential) Basis. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 8th February, 2024, has inter alia approved the allotment of 1,75,000 (One Lakh Seventy-Five Thousand) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5.00/- each at a price of Rs. 75.00/- per share (including security premium of Rs. 70/- per share) on private placement (Preferential Allotment) basis aggregating to Rs. 1,31,25,000/- (One Crore Thirty-One Lakh Twenty-Five Thousand Only) to M/s. Symphony Investments Pvt Ltd (A Promoter Group Entity).

Munoth Capital: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Munoth Capital Markets Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.