|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|24
|240
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited at their meeting held today at the registered office of the Company has considered and approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 24 (Rupees Twenty-Four) per equity share (240%) for the Financial Year 2023-24.
