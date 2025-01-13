Natural Capsules Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.33
9.28
7.01
6.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
122.53
114.78
76.04
55.9
Net Worth
131.86
124.06
83.05
62.13
Minority Interest
Debt
61.96
49.42
33.28
10.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.46
4.78
1.68
0.96
Total Liabilities
199.28
178.26
118.01
73.38
Fixed Assets
92.63
93.22
64.01
38.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.74
20.01
0.05
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.07
2.01
0
0
Networking Capital
72.61
60.76
50.96
35.11
Inventories
17.51
9.3
5.52
8.4
Inventory Days
38.55
Sundry Debtors
53.56
52.13
26.3
26.7
Debtor Days
122.56
Other Current Assets
35.58
34.43
45.56
25.08
Sundry Creditors
-29.64
-27.43
-15.94
-16.06
Creditor Days
73.72
Other Current Liabilities
-4.4
-7.67
-10.48
-9.01
Cash
9.25
2.25
2.99
0.23
Total Assets
199.3
178.25
118.01
73.4
