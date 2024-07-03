SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹278.75
Prev. Close₹276.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.35
Day's High₹285
Day's Low₹267
52 Week's High₹400
52 Week's Low₹255
Book Value₹158.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)291.62
P/E49.47
EPS5.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.33
9.28
7.01
6.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
122.53
114.78
76.04
55.9
Net Worth
131.86
124.06
83.05
62.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.51
61.55
54.75
53.64
yoy growth (%)
29.17
12.41
2.07
-13.55
Raw materials
-37.42
-28.03
-23.8
-24.22
As % of sales
47.07
45.53
43.47
45.15
Employee costs
-8.04
-6.99
-6.2
-5.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.01
1.37
1.68
0.9
Depreciation
-4.3
-4.12
-4.33
-4.31
Tax paid
-2.24
-0.51
-0.57
0.31
Working capital
7.22
-0.8
0.64
-0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.17
12.41
2.07
-13.55
Op profit growth
106.65
-1.93
8.47
-47.49
EBIT growth
245.43
12.95
27.61
-77.4
Net profit growth
710.1
-22.82
76.96
-85.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
155.42
172.37
135.07
79.51
61.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
155.42
172.37
135.07
79.51
61.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.94
0.57
1.01
2.91
0.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Laxminarayan Moondra
Whole-time Director
Satyanarayan Mundra
Chairman & Independent Directo
C P Rangachar
Managing Director
Sunil L Mundra
Non Executive Director
Sushil Kumar Mundra
Non Executive Director
Jyothi Mundra
Independent Director
Pramod Kasat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa Burman
Independent Director
Shirish Gundopant Belapure
Independent Director
T Y Prabhu
Reports by Natural Capsules Ltd
Summary
Natural Capsules Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company established in 1993 at Bangalore. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of hard capsule shells in India. The Company introduced vegetarian capsules to Indian market and is the second-largest manufacturer of gelatin capsules in the country. NCL expanded its operations to Puducherry in 2003, further solidifying its position as a trusted brand in the industry. By venturing into API manufacturing under its subsidiary, Natural Biogenex Private Limited, Company presently operates two distinct business verticals-Capsules and APIs. The company is a well-equipped modern manufacturing plant to manufacture Hard Gelatin Capsule shells, Hard Cellulose Capsule shells and Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms in Capsule Dosage Form.The Company meets the statutory requirements as laid down by the authorities in respect to cGMP and cGLP practices. Since its inception, Natural Capsules has ensured to provide turnkey solutions to all its customers. NCL has evolved and strengthened its endeavors by constantly innovating through its excellent products. With a mission to enable Technology Assisted Business Transformation, NCL ensure to deliver the best products with a technological edge.The main objective of the company is to manufacture and market Hard Gelatin Capsule shells and Hard Cellulose Capsule Shells (both printed and unprinted). These capsules are sold in domestic and also exported to several countries. The logical integ
Read More
The Natural Capsules Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹282 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Natural Capsules Ltd is ₹291.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Natural Capsules Ltd is 49.47 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Natural Capsules Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Natural Capsules Ltd is ₹255 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Natural Capsules Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.15%, 3 Years at -6.30%, 1 Year at -25.55%, 6 Month at -13.75%, 3 Month at -13.53% and 1 Month at -7.29%.
