Summary

Natural Capsules Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company established in 1993 at Bangalore. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of hard capsule shells in India. The Company introduced vegetarian capsules to Indian market and is the second-largest manufacturer of gelatin capsules in the country. NCL expanded its operations to Puducherry in 2003, further solidifying its position as a trusted brand in the industry. By venturing into API manufacturing under its subsidiary, Natural Biogenex Private Limited, Company presently operates two distinct business verticals-Capsules and APIs. The company is a well-equipped modern manufacturing plant to manufacture Hard Gelatin Capsule shells, Hard Cellulose Capsule shells and Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms in Capsule Dosage Form.The Company meets the statutory requirements as laid down by the authorities in respect to cGMP and cGLP practices. Since its inception, Natural Capsules has ensured to provide turnkey solutions to all its customers. NCL has evolved and strengthened its endeavors by constantly innovating through its excellent products. With a mission to enable Technology Assisted Business Transformation, NCL ensure to deliver the best products with a technological edge.The main objective of the company is to manufacture and market Hard Gelatin Capsule shells and Hard Cellulose Capsule Shells (both printed and unprinted). These capsules are sold in domestic and also exported to several countries. The logical integ

