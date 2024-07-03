iifl-logo-icon 1
Natural Capsules Ltd Share Price

282
(2.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open278.75
  • Day's High285
  • 52 Wk High400
  • Prev. Close276.05
  • Day's Low267
  • 52 Wk Low 255
  • Turnover (lac)10.35
  • P/E49.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value158.46
  • EPS5.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)291.62
  • Div. Yield0
Natural Capsules Ltd KEY RATIOS

Natural Capsules Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

4 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Jul, 2023

Natural Capsules Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Natural Capsules Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:55 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.13%

Non-Promoter- 48.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Natural Capsules Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.33

9.28

7.01

6.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

122.53

114.78

76.04

55.9

Net Worth

131.86

124.06

83.05

62.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.51

61.55

54.75

53.64

yoy growth (%)

29.17

12.41

2.07

-13.55

Raw materials

-37.42

-28.03

-23.8

-24.22

As % of sales

47.07

45.53

43.47

45.15

Employee costs

-8.04

-6.99

-6.2

-5.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.01

1.37

1.68

0.9

Depreciation

-4.3

-4.12

-4.33

-4.31

Tax paid

-2.24

-0.51

-0.57

0.31

Working capital

7.22

-0.8

0.64

-0.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.17

12.41

2.07

-13.55

Op profit growth

106.65

-1.93

8.47

-47.49

EBIT growth

245.43

12.95

27.61

-77.4

Net profit growth

710.1

-22.82

76.96

-85.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

155.42

172.37

135.07

79.51

61.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

155.42

172.37

135.07

79.51

61.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.94

0.57

1.01

2.91

0.96

Natural Capsules Ltd Peer Comparison

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Natural Capsules Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Laxminarayan Moondra

Whole-time Director

Satyanarayan Mundra

Chairman & Independent Directo

C P Rangachar

Managing Director

Sunil L Mundra

Non Executive Director

Sushil Kumar Mundra

Non Executive Director

Jyothi Mundra

Independent Director

Pramod Kasat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpa Burman

Independent Director

Shirish Gundopant Belapure

Independent Director

T Y Prabhu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Natural Capsules Ltd

Summary

Natural Capsules Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company established in 1993 at Bangalore. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of hard capsule shells in India. The Company introduced vegetarian capsules to Indian market and is the second-largest manufacturer of gelatin capsules in the country. NCL expanded its operations to Puducherry in 2003, further solidifying its position as a trusted brand in the industry. By venturing into API manufacturing under its subsidiary, Natural Biogenex Private Limited, Company presently operates two distinct business verticals-Capsules and APIs. The company is a well-equipped modern manufacturing plant to manufacture Hard Gelatin Capsule shells, Hard Cellulose Capsule shells and Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms in Capsule Dosage Form.The Company meets the statutory requirements as laid down by the authorities in respect to cGMP and cGLP practices. Since its inception, Natural Capsules has ensured to provide turnkey solutions to all its customers. NCL has evolved and strengthened its endeavors by constantly innovating through its excellent products. With a mission to enable Technology Assisted Business Transformation, NCL ensure to deliver the best products with a technological edge.The main objective of the company is to manufacture and market Hard Gelatin Capsule shells and Hard Cellulose Capsule Shells (both printed and unprinted). These capsules are sold in domestic and also exported to several countries. The logical integ
Company FAQs

What is the Natural Capsules Ltd share price today?

The Natural Capsules Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹282 today.

What is the Market Cap of Natural Capsules Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Natural Capsules Ltd is ₹291.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Natural Capsules Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Natural Capsules Ltd is 49.47 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Natural Capsules Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Natural Capsules Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Natural Capsules Ltd is ₹255 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Natural Capsules Ltd?

Natural Capsules Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.15%, 3 Years at -6.30%, 1 Year at -25.55%, 6 Month at -13.75%, 3 Month at -13.53% and 1 Month at -7.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Natural Capsules Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Natural Capsules Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.86 %

