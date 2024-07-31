We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Natural Capsules Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. on July 26, 2024, has considered and approved, subject to shareholders approval, the issuance of 9,12,917 (Nine Lakhs Twelve Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventeen) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- each aggregating to an amount not exceeding Rs. 29,21,33,440 (Rupees Twenty Nine Crore Twenty One Lakh Thirty Three Thousand Four Hundred Forty only) on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue) With reference to the above subject, Please find attached the required details. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) Please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of EGM. Please find enclosed herewith proceeding of EGM held on August 23, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith voting Results along with scrutinizers Report for the EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)