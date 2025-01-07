Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.51
61.55
54.75
53.64
yoy growth (%)
29.17
12.41
2.07
-13.55
Raw materials
-37.42
-28.03
-23.8
-24.22
As % of sales
47.07
45.53
43.47
45.15
Employee costs
-8.04
-6.99
-6.2
-5.96
As % of sales
10.12
11.36
11.32
11.12
Other costs
-23.07
-21.22
-19.33
-18.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.01
34.48
35.31
34.42
Operating profit
10.96
5.3
5.41
4.98
OPM
13.78
8.61
9.88
9.29
Depreciation
-4.3
-4.12
-4.33
-4.31
Interest expense
-0.37
-0.76
-0.21
-0.58
Other income
0.72
0.95
0.81
0.81
Profit before tax
7.01
1.37
1.68
0.9
Taxes
-2.24
-0.51
-0.57
0.31
Tax rate
-31.98
-37.43
-33.95
34.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.77
0.85
1.11
1.21
Exceptional items
2.17
0
0
-0.58
Net profit
6.94
0.85
1.11
0.62
yoy growth (%)
710.1
-22.82
76.96
-85.52
NPM
8.73
1.39
2.02
1.17
