Natural Capsules Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

271
(-3.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.51

61.55

54.75

53.64

yoy growth (%)

29.17

12.41

2.07

-13.55

Raw materials

-37.42

-28.03

-23.8

-24.22

As % of sales

47.07

45.53

43.47

45.15

Employee costs

-8.04

-6.99

-6.2

-5.96

As % of sales

10.12

11.36

11.32

11.12

Other costs

-23.07

-21.22

-19.33

-18.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.01

34.48

35.31

34.42

Operating profit

10.96

5.3

5.41

4.98

OPM

13.78

8.61

9.88

9.29

Depreciation

-4.3

-4.12

-4.33

-4.31

Interest expense

-0.37

-0.76

-0.21

-0.58

Other income

0.72

0.95

0.81

0.81

Profit before tax

7.01

1.37

1.68

0.9

Taxes

-2.24

-0.51

-0.57

0.31

Tax rate

-31.98

-37.43

-33.95

34.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.77

0.85

1.11

1.21

Exceptional items

2.17

0

0

-0.58

Net profit

6.94

0.85

1.11

0.62

yoy growth (%)

710.1

-22.82

76.96

-85.52

NPM

8.73

1.39

2.02

1.17

