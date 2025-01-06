iifl-logo-icon 1
Natural Capsules Ltd Cash Flow Statement

282
(2.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Natural Capsules FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.01

1.37

1.68

0.9

Depreciation

-4.3

-4.12

-4.33

-4.31

Tax paid

-2.24

-0.51

-0.57

0.31

Working capital

7.22

-0.8

0.64

-0.44

Other operating items

Operating

7.68

-4.07

-2.57

-3.55

Capital expenditure

13.79

8.15

0.14

0.19

Free cash flow

21.47

4.07

-2.42

-3.36

Equity raised

98.34

96.62

94.7

97.48

Investing

-5.56

0.51

0

0

Financing

4.03

6.26

-2.96

-2.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

118.28

107.46

89.32

91.55

