iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Natural Capsules Ltd Key Ratios

273
(1.07%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:28:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Natural Capsules Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.17

Op profit growth

105.94

EBIT growth

243.8

Net profit growth

706.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.74

8.61

EBIT margin

9.24

3.47

Net profit margin

8.69

1.39

RoCE

10.79

RoNW

2.93

RoA

2.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.09

1.38

Dividend per share

1

0.6

Cash EPS

4.18

-5.23

Book value per share

99.61

89.23

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.95

19.52

P/CEPS

21.09

-5.14

P/B

0.88

0.3

EV/EBIDTA

6.48

4.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-32.14

-37.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

130.96

Inventory days

35.02

Creditor days

-61.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-19.83

-2.78

Net debt / equity

0.13

0.09

Net debt / op. profit

0.78

1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.07

-45.53

Employee costs

-10.12

-11.36

Other costs

-29.06

-34.48

Natural Capsules : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Natural Capsules Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.