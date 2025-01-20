Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.17
Op profit growth
105.94
EBIT growth
243.8
Net profit growth
706.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.74
8.61
EBIT margin
9.24
3.47
Net profit margin
8.69
1.39
RoCE
10.79
RoNW
2.93
RoA
2.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.09
1.38
Dividend per share
1
0.6
Cash EPS
4.18
-5.23
Book value per share
99.61
89.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.95
19.52
P/CEPS
21.09
-5.14
P/B
0.88
0.3
EV/EBIDTA
6.48
4.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-32.14
-37.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
130.96
Inventory days
35.02
Creditor days
-61.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-19.83
-2.78
Net debt / equity
0.13
0.09
Net debt / op. profit
0.78
1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.07
-45.53
Employee costs
-10.12
-11.36
Other costs
-29.06
-34.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.