Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

NATURAL CAPSULES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 we wish to inform that 163rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday November 12 2024 to consider and take on record inter-alia the following items: 1. To Consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. To discuss on listing of equity shares of company in National Stock Exchange (NSE). 3. Any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. This is to inform that the Board of the Directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024, have: 1. Approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Approved for making application for listing of securities of the company on National stock exchange (NSE). 3. The Nomination Renumeration & Compensation Committee (NRC) of the company have approved the allotment of a total of 30,000 (Thirty Thousand) Equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each fully paid up against the exercise of vested Options of Employee stock option plan 2018. The Board Meeting commenced at 03.30 PM and concluded at 05.40 PM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

NATURAL CAPSULES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday September 5 2024 to inter alia; to consider and allot upto 912917 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each at a issue price of Rs.320/- each including a Premium of Rs.310/- each on preferential basis. The Special resolution has been passed in the Extra-Ordinary general meeting held on 23rd August 2024 and In Principle approval has been received from BSE Limited vide Letter No: LOD/PREF/DA/FIP/782/2024-25 dated 22nd August 2024. We hereby inform that the Board of the Directors of the company at their meeting held on Thursday, September 05, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations,2015 have Approved the allotment of 9,12,917 fully paid -up equity shares of face value Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only each) at an Issue price of Rs.320 /- (Rupees Three hundred twenty only) each including premium of Rs.310/- each (Rupees Three hundred ten only) aggregating to Rs.29,21,33,440/-(Rupees Twenty Nine crores Twenty One Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Four hundred Forty only) to Non-Promoters on Preferential basis through resolution passed in the Extra-Ordinary general meeting held on 23rd August 2024 and for which In Principle approval has been received from BSE vide Letter No: LOD/PREF/DA/FIP/782/2024-25 dated 22nd August,2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

NATURAL CAPSULES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Tuesday 13th day of August 2024 to consider and take on record inter-alia the following items: 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Any other matters. Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the companys code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices We wish to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the company has remained closed for all designated person and their immediate relatives w.e.f. 01st July 2024 till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on tuesday, 13.08.2024, have considered the Retirement of Mr. C P Rangachar, Chairman of the Company pursuant to completion of his tenure on 24.08.2024 and approved the additional charge of office as new Chairman of the Company of Mr. Tekkar Yashwanth Prabhu wef 25.08.2024. This is to inform that the Board of the Directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, have: 1. Approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; 2. Considered the retirement of Mr. Cattan Coletore Padmanabhan Rangachar, DIN: 00310893 (Chairman and Non-executive Independent Director) pursuant to completion of his tenure on August 24th, 2024. 3. Considered and approved the additional charge of office as new Chairman of the Company alongwith current designation of Mr. Tekkar Yashwanth Prabhu, DIN: 02113527 (Non-executive Independent Director), with effect from 25th Aug 2024. 4. Approved the reconstitution of various committees, viz with effect from 25th Aug 2024. 5. The Nomination Renumeration & Compensation Committee (NRC) and Board have approved following ESOP grant under NCL ESOP 2018, the general terms and conditions of the grant The Board Meeting commenced at 04.00 PM and concluded at 05.45 PM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

NATURAL CAPSULES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday July 26 2024 to inter alia; consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of Equity Shares through Preferential Issue Private Placements or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Natural Capsules Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. on July 26, 2024, has considered and approved, subject to shareholders approval, the issuance of 9,12,917 (Nine Lakhs Twelve Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventeen) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- each aggregating to an amount not exceeding Rs. 29,21,33,440 (Rupees Twenty Nine Crore Twenty One Lakh Thirty Three Thousand Four Hundred Forty only) on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) With reference to our intimation dated 26.07.2024, we wish to inform that, due to inadvertence we had wrongly mentioned one of the proposed investors names as Malti Narendra Sampat instead of Narendra Dharmsinh Sampat (HUF). However, Board had approved the correct Proposed allottee name only i.e. Narendra Dharmsinh Sampat (HUF). Due to oversight the name was wrongly mentioned in the outcome filed on 26.07.2024. We hereby resubmit the revised outcome. Request you to kindly take the same on records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

This is to inform that the Board of the Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, have: 1.Approved the Appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2.Approved the Forfeiture of partly paid-up Rights Equity Shares of the Company allotted pursuant to the Letter of Offer dated October 30, 2021. The meeting commenced at 02.30 PM and concluded at 03.20 PM.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

NATURAL CAPSULES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Tuesday 21st day of May 2024 to consider and take on record inter-alia the following items: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31st 2024; 2.To Consider and recommend dividend if any for the Financial year ended March 31st 2024; 3. Any other matters. This is to inform that the Board of the Directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, have: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Decided not to recommend dividend considering the need for conservation of internal resources to meet expansion requirements; 3. Date & timings for ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be intimated in due course of time; 4. Reappointed Mr. Sunil L Mundra (DIN:00214304) as Managing director of the company, subject to shareholders approval; 5. Approved the appointment of Mr. Parthasarathy, Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor; 6. Approved the appointment of M/S. Mallya & Mallya, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30, SEBI (LODR), we would like to inform you that the Board of directors at their meeting held on 29.04.2024, based on the recommendation of NRC, have approved the reappointment of Mr. Pramod Kasat as an additional and independent director, subject to shareholders approval. The required details are enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024