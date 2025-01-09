Natural Capsules Ltd Management Discussions

Economic overview

Global economy

The global economy has been experiencing a period of uncertainty, with projected growth rates suggesting a rather cautious outlook. From an estimated 3.4% in 2022, growth is expected to slow down to 2.9% in 2023 before gradually recovering to 3.1% in 2024. The current economic environment is influenced by several factors, including central bank rate hikes aimed at tackling inflation and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine involving Russia, which have put a damper on economic activity.

Inflationary pressures continue to pose a significant challenge for the global economy. Inflation is projected to fall from 8.8% in

2022 to 6.6% in 2023 and further to 4.3% in 2024, remaining above pre-pandemic levels of around 3.5%. While the balance of risks remains tilted to the downside, there are still plausible scenarios that could lead to an upward trend, such as stronger demand from various economies or a faster decline in inflation. Conversely, severe health outcomes in China, an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, and tighter global financing costs could all have adverse effects on the economic recovery.Moreover,suddenshiftsin markets in response to adverse inflation news and further geopolitical fragmentation could impede economic progress.

In summary, the global economy is expected to see a modest growth rate in FY23, with various factors influencing the outlook. While there is hope that pent-up demand in several economies and a gradual decline in inflation will drive growth, policymakers will need to navigate the challenges posed by geopolitical uncertainties to maintain economic stability. Overall, the current situation calls for a careful assessment of the risks and opportunities, and a proactive approach to promote sustainable economic growth.

Indian economy

The Indian economy has demonstrated impressive resilience despite facing a triple shock of COVID-19, geopolitical uncertainties, and rising inflation. According to agencies worldwide, India is projected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing major economy with an expected growth rate of 6.5-7.0% in FY23, led primarily by private consumption and capital formation.

The successful rollout of the worlds second-largest vaccination drive, involving over 2 billion doses, has lifted consumer sentiment and contributed to the rebound in consumption. Additionally, capital expenditure by the central government, which increased by 63.4% in the first eight months of FY23, has been another driving force behind Indias economic growth. The declining urban unemployment rate and faster net registration in the Employee Provident Fund demonstrate the positive impact of this growth on employment.

The Indian economy is expected to maintain its growth momentum in FY24 as credit disbursal and capital investment cycles gain momentum, further supported by the expansion of public digital platforms and path-breaking measures such as the PM GatiShakti, National Logistics Policy, and Production-Linked Incentive schemes to boost manufacturing output. The Survey notes with optimism that the Indian economy has moved beyond its encounter with the pandemic and staged a full recovery in FY22, positioning itself to ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path in FY23. While challenges such as rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainties remain, the

Indian economys demonstrated resilience and strong fundamentals have positioned it well to navigate these challenges and maintain its growth trajectory.

Industry overview

Global pharmaceutical industry

The pharmaceutical industry is on the brink of a revolutionary transformation, with soaring investments and technological advancements steering its growth towards unprecedented heights. The global pharmaceutical manufacturing markets size is expected to reach an astronomical $1.57 trillion by 2023. Such a remarkable surge in market value is fuelled by the expanding and ageing global population, coupled with improving access to quality healthcare and medication for lower-income households.

According to United Nations World Population

Prospects, the world population is anticipated to surpass 9.3 billion by 2050, and 21% of this populace is projected to be aged 60 and above. As the ageing population rises, it leads to a surge in the demand for drugs to manage age-related illnesses, further amplifying the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, the increasing global focus on improving purchasing power and access to quality healthcare has bolstered demand for pharmaceutical products. The advancements in robotic technology and artificial intelligence have significantly reduced the manufacturing floor downtime and production of product waste, which have further boosted the industrys growth. Moreover, the industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards data-rich, smart, and paperless operations, resulting in precise and error-free production.

The pharmaceutical industrys ongoing developments have brought about a significant transformation in the way drugs are manufactured and delivered worldwide, and the industrys growth shows no signs of slowing down. The market is highly competitive, and pharmaceutical companies are continually striving to tap the rare and specialty diseases market, a sector with massive potential. With an estimated CAGR of 11.34% from 2021 to 2028, the pharmaceutical manufacturing market is poised to continue on its upward trajectory, driven by the soaring demand for drugs worldwide, technological advancements, and growing investments.

Industry highlights

North America is predicted to maintain its dominant position with a market share of 45.33% in 2023, representing an increase compared to 2017.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to experience a decrease in its market share compared to 2017 and be valued at 20.24% of the global pharma industry in 2023.

Asia Pacific is projected to retain its second position with a market share of 24.07% in 2023.

Latin America is expected to hold a 7.53% market share of the global pharmaceuticals market in 2023.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) is anticipated to retain a 20.24% market share of the global pharmaceuticals market in 2023.

Indian pharmaceutical industry

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is poised to take the world by storm, with a projected CAGR of 13.01% during 2023-2028. A bright future beckons for Indias pharmaceutical sector, driven by an unwavering commitment to quality manufacturing, affordable medications, and innovative technologies.

According to the EY FICCI Report, the industry is expected to soar to a value of $130 billion by the end of 2030, thanks in large part to a growing consensus on the importance of providing new and innovative treatments to patients. Collaboration between the government and industry has been instrumental in the industrys success, and this trend has only grown stronger in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the government has increased its allocation to the health sector by H 2,954 crores, from

H 86,200.65 crores in FY23 to H 89,155 crores for FY24, signalling a deep and abiding commitment to the industrys continued growth and success.

Indias reputation as a global leader in vaccine production and the largest producer of generic medications, responsible for 20% of the total worldwide supply by volume, is a testament to the industrys unparalleled prowess and promise. As the government establishes an additional 157 medical colleges in the coming years, the industry is set to soar to even greater heights, its fortunes and future intricately linked to the noble pursuit of improving the health and well-being of all.

Growth drivers

The Indian governments steadfast commitment to transforming the nation into the global "Pharmacy" of choice was made evident in its recent Union budget. The governments decision to increase the capacity of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and open it up to public and private pharmaceutical companies for extensive research and collaborations is a major step towards enhancing the industrys research and development capabilities.

The governments recent budget also includes an increased allocation of funds to the healthcare sector, highlighting its renewed focus on capacity building and, in turn, leading to further scale-up in the pharmaceutical industry. This investment will contribute significantly to the industrys growth by strengthening its infrastructure, improving quality standards, and creating more employment opportunities.

A vital step taken towards realising Indias ambition to become a self-reliant nation in the pharmaceutical industry is the introduction of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. The Scheme aims to promote local manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Key Starting Materials (KSMs), and Drug Intermediaries in India. As the government expands the PLI scheme, more local manufacturers will have access to the incentives and support they need to play a more significant role in the API sector, bolstering Indias position as a leading global manufacturer of generic drugs.

Strengthening the

Pharmaceuticals Industry (SPI) scheme is another significant development in Indias pharmaceutical landscape. It focuses specifically on MSMEs and pharma clusters in the country, providing the necessary support needed to enhance productivity, capacity, and quality. With a view to positioning India as the global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, this scheme is expected to give further impetus to the industrys growth.

As growth in pharma sales in developed countries flattens, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly looking to emerging markets for new sources of growth and revenue. Indias expanding footprint and burgeoning pharmaceutical industry make it an attractive destination for global pharmaceutical companies, prompting a shift in focus towards global competencies with strategies tailored for local markets.

Global API industry

The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market is an ever-expanding industry, characterised by a dynamic landscape of opportunities and challenges. According to recent industry reports, the global API market size was valued at a staggering USD 195.29 billion in 2022, and is likely to register a CAGR of 5.90% from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the remarkable advancements in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, favourable government policies and geopolitical changes are boosting market growth, propelling the industry forward towards greater heights. The rise in the ageing population is one of the major drivers of the pharmaceutical API manufacturing market. With the ageing population comes an increased demand for pharmaceutical drugs, leading to a surge in the demand for specialty drugs that cure specific diseases.

The API market is also being transformed by the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with countries like India being preferred over China for the export of API products. The pandemic also had a positive impact on the API industry, as the pharmaceutical industry became the epicentre for treating COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, and cold.

To meet the high capital requirements for API production, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing the production of various APIs. This is because the API production process requires extremely systematic protocols, which can be both capital and labour-intensive. Strategic outsourcing by companies allows them to focus on their core competencies and increases productivity. This outsourcing trend has propelled the pharmaceutical API manufacturing market towards exponential growth, with the market expected to reach $250.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. In conclusion, the Global API industry is a fast-growing and ever-changing landscape characterised by remarkable advancements, growing demand, and geopolitical changes.

Global Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Market

Market forecast to grow at CAGR of 6.4%

Indian API industry

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has experienced a remarkable transformation, shifting from a volume producer to a valued supplier. This growth can be attributed to the crucial role of APIs in the sector, which contributes around 35% of the market. The API is the biologically active component of a drug that causes an intended medical effect, and India has become a leading global player in the manufacture of these essential ingredients.

India currently accounts for 8% of the global API industry, making it the third-largest producer worldwide. Over

500 different APIs are manufactured in India, with 57% of these included on the prequalified list of the World Health Organization. The Indian API market was valued at over H 1,000 billion, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7-8% over the next three to four years. This will be driven by a rise in demand for contract manufacturing, as global customers seek to diversify their supply chain dependence from China to alternative destinations.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy to mention that the Indian governments unyielding support and legislative measures, including the pioneering production-linked incentive (PLI) program under its Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, will serve as a crucial catalyst in driving the growth of the API industry. Such visionary steps are geared towards reducing Indias dependence on Chinese imports, thereby making it an attractive space for both investors and venture capitalists alike. Moreover, Indias highly resilient domestic market, well-established chemical industry, skilled workforce, and stringent quality and manufacturing standards, coupled with substantially lower operational costs as compared to the West for setting up and running modern plants, present a truly formidable advantage.

Global nutraceuticals industry

Nutraceuticals, or compounds that target the pathogenesis of metabolic disorders and associated complications, are rapidly becoming an integral part of consumer lifestyles. The growing demand for products that promote overall health is driving the nutraceuticals market. In 2022, the global nutraceuticals market was valued at $291.33 billion, with North America accounting for the largest revenue share of over 35.50%. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030, relying on key drivers including preventive healthcare, lifestyle-related disorders, and a rising consumer focus on health-promoting diets.

Furthermore, the growth can be attributed to technological advancements, such as the adoption of AI, enabling personalised solutions based on consumer dietary and health data.

However, government regulations and market suppression have prevented this markets full potential.

Nonetheless, the trend towards food fortification with nutraceutical products is expected to create significant growth opportunities in the future. The nutraceuticals industry is poised for continued expansion, with a focus on improving consumer health and quality of life.

Global nutraceutical market segment breakup

Functional Foods Market value ($ In Bn, 2021) 157 E-commerce segment Market value ($ In Bn, 2021) 116.3 Capsules and tablet segments Market value ($ In Bn, 2021) 127.2 Sports, energy and weight management segment Market share (In %, 2021) 32.7%

Indian nutraceuticals industry

The Indian nutraceuticals market has witnessed a significant transformation in the past few years, owing the shift in human behaviour and outlook towards health and well-being. As the demand for cleaner foods and a healthier lifestyle continues to increase, consumers are seeking products that are backed by scientific evidence and research, which adds value to their overall health and wellness. This transformation has led to an impressive growth of the Indian nutraceuticals market, which is expected to reach a global market share of 3.5% by 2023. According to estimates, the Indian nutraceuticals market is poised to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 15% between 2023 and 2028. The rise in demand for immunity-boosting supplements, such as vitamin capsules, chewable tablets, and gummies, is a testament to the open-minded buying behaviour of consumers of healthcare products. Even after the pandemic severity has minimised, nutraceuticals purchases continue to soar, indicating that the industry has firmly established its presence in the market.

The Indian nutraceuticals market presents an attractive opportunity for investors and venture capitalists, thanks to the countrys robust domestic market, advanced chemical industry, skilled workforce, and stringent quality and manufacturing standards. The Indian governments support and initiatives, such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, will reduce Indias dependence on Chinese imports and make the market even more lucrative. With the increasing consumer spending power, the Indian nutraceuticals market is expected to experience even more substantial growth in the coming years, making it a force to be reckoned with in the global industry.

Growth drivers

Personalization

Nutraceuticals are no longer viewed as a one-size-fits-all solution. Thanks to advancements in digital technology, nutraceutical brands can now offer high-quality and effective supplements tailored to individual needs. For instance, Indians are often deficient in Vitamin D, despite ample sunlight. Nutraceuticals can be used to address specific health issues and support overall physical and mental wellness, making them an integral part of modern healthcare.

Clean Nutrition

Consumers today want clean and transparent alternatives to traditional supplements. They demand brands to be clear about the ingredients used and the scientific evidence behind them.

The industry is responding to this by investing heavily in research and development, leading to cleaner, more effective products.

Innovation

Nutraceutical brands are leveraging technology and innovation to improve the customer experience. Millennials and Gen Z consumers, in particular, need supplements that can fit into their busy lifestyles.

The industry is responding to this by offering supplements in various forms such as tablets, gummies, and chewable forms, that can be consumed on-the-go. Additionally, nutraceutical brands are focused on creating an immersive experience that educates consumers about what they are consuming.

Company overview

Natural Capsules Limited (NCL) stands as an illustrious hard capsules shell manufacturer, who pioneered the manufacturing of vegetarian capsules in India and holds the position of the second largest Indian manufacturer for gelatin capsules. In 1993, NCL was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Bengaluru and expanded its operations to Puducherry in 2003, further cementing its position as a trusted brand in the industry. With the successful foray into API manufacturing under its subsidiary, Natural Biogenex Private Limited, the Company now boasts two distinct business verticals - Capsules and API manufacturing.

Outlook

In FY24, the Company anticipates a resurgence in demand and realisations in the capsule vertical after the gradual conclusion of the destocking phase. The forthcoming commercialisation of HPMC capsules, targeting the thriving nutraceutical products market, is expected to drive growth in the capsule vertical, offering higher realisations and margins. While the API vertical may not contribute significantly to the bottom line in FY24, NCL remains confident that the robust growth in the capsules vertical will offset any temporary setbacks from the

API vertical. The Company remains focused on scaling up operations and implementing a strategic product-wise expansion plan to ensure seamless production and capitalise on emerging opportunities in the API vertical.

Key financial ratios

(H In crores)

Particulars FY22 FY23 Change Interest coverage ratio 12.46 10.28 (17.5%) Inventory turnover ratio 22.56 23.39 3.65% Debtors turnover ratio 5.1 4.4 (13.76%) Current ratio 1.63 1.52 (6.75%) Debt equity ratio 98% 94.75% (3.32%) Operating profit margin (%) 18.79% 20.33% 8.20% Net Profit Margin (%) 10.30% 10.70% 3.88%

Human resources

Natural Capsules Limited (NCL) believes that its people are the lifeblood of the organisation. As a Company operating in an industry that values efficiency and innovation, it recognizes the importance of having a skilled and motivated workforce that is committed to driving the Companys growth. Its employees not only contribute to the success of NCLs processes and management, but also drive intellectual growth within the Company.

As the Company moves into a new fiscal year, it remains focused on developing its human capital while attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry. NCLs commitment to fostering a healthy and cordial work environment that encourages personal growth and skill-building among its employees is unwavering. To this end, the Company continues to conduct regular training workshops that enhance the capabilities of the workforce. Furthermore, the Employee Stock Option scheme aims to incentivize retention while enabling employees to share in the Companys financial growth.

With a motivated and engaged workforce, the Company remains confident in its ability to deliver value to all the stakeholders and capitalise on the many opportunities that lie ahead. As of March 31, 2023, the Company is home to more than 250 employees.

Internal control systems and their adequacies

NCLs prudent and watchful management ensures that the

Companys Internal Control System is sufficient to meet operational needs. The Companys management has the overarching responsibility to safeguard NCLs assets and ensure the accuracy and reliability of its financial records

To guarantee that NCL is always up to the task, it has enlisted the assistance of a skilled Independent Chartered Accountant to perform an internal audit and validate the recording and reporting of transactions.

The Internal Control System also guarantees that all transactions are authorised, recorded, and reported properly, and that measures are taken to upgrade the control system continually. NCL conducts regular asset protection exercises and takes measures to prevent unauthorised use. Additionally, the Audit Committee performs a comprehensive review of all financial statements and ensures the sufficiency of the internal control systems. The Company has further implemented a comprehensive CCTV Surveillance system that monitors the entire factory premises to protect against material loss and safety breaches. These efforts are continually monitored and assessed by the management, who implement improvements as necessary to ensure the effectiveness of the Internal Control System.

Cautionary statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the objectives, projections, estimates and expectations of the Company, its direct and indirect subsidiaries and its associates, may be ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply, price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.