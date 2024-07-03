Natural Capsules Ltd Summary

Natural Capsules Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company established in 1993 at Bangalore. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of hard capsule shells in India. The Company introduced vegetarian capsules to Indian market and is the second-largest manufacturer of gelatin capsules in the country. NCL expanded its operations to Puducherry in 2003, further solidifying its position as a trusted brand in the industry. By venturing into API manufacturing under its subsidiary, Natural Biogenex Private Limited, Company presently operates two distinct business verticals-Capsules and APIs. The company is a well-equipped modern manufacturing plant to manufacture Hard Gelatin Capsule shells, Hard Cellulose Capsule shells and Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms in Capsule Dosage Form.The Company meets the statutory requirements as laid down by the authorities in respect to cGMP and cGLP practices. Since its inception, Natural Capsules has ensured to provide turnkey solutions to all its customers. NCL has evolved and strengthened its endeavors by constantly innovating through its excellent products. With a mission to enable Technology Assisted Business Transformation, NCL ensure to deliver the best products with a technological edge.The main objective of the company is to manufacture and market Hard Gelatin Capsule shells and Hard Cellulose Capsule Shells (both printed and unprinted). These capsules are sold in domestic and also exported to several countries. The logical integration of NCL hard shell manufacturing to formulation was initiated in the year 1998.The Pharmaceutical and Dietary supplement industries count on Natural Capsules to supply hard two-piece Gelatin and Cellulose capsules. With manufacturing sites at Bangalore and Pondicherry, we are serving customers on quick service no matter where they are located. For the past 12 years, with the greatest respect to the Customers, Natural Capsules has dedicated itself to the production of the highest quality capsules.During the year 2011-12, the company improvised / modified one of the imported machines and installed it as Pilot plant. During the year 2015, company commissioned the last machine after modification at Pondicherry plant. With the commissioning of this machine the installed capacity of both units put together has increased to 7.8 Billion capsules per annum. During the year 2016, company commissioned a pilot machine to manufacture HPMC capsules at Bangalore plant which has a capacity of about 400 million capsules per annum.In 2021, Company commissioned new generation machines, raising installed capacity to 10.80 billion capsules per annum (BCPA); commissioned new generation machines, raising installed capacity to 14.4 BCPA in 2022. In 2022-23, Company installed 2 high speed capsule making machine at Bengaluru unit, resulting in increase of installed capacity of the Company from 16.02 billion to 19.5 billion capsules per annum. Further, the installed capacity of the Company stood at 18 billion capsules per annum, with ongoing installation of incremental capacities of HPMC capsules and equipment for API plant in 2023. In 2024, Company has installed 1 HPMC capsule making machine at Bengaluru unit, resulting in increase of installed capacity of the Company from 16.02 billion to 18.75 billion capsules per annum.