Natural Capsules Ltd AGM

277.5
(1.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:13:00 PM

Natural Capsules CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
AGM 26/07/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), we are enclosing the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 along with Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), which is also being sent by electronic mode (emails) to the Members. The Annual Report and AGM Notice is also being uploaded on the website of the Company: www.naturalcapsules.com Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), the Company has fixed Friday, July 19, 2024, as the cut-off date to ascertain the eligibility of the Members of the Company entitled to vote electronically on the resolutions mentioned in the AGM Notice, as per the procedure and other details mentioned in the AGM Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2024) Please find attached the scrutinizers report along with voting results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

