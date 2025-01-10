iifl-logo-icon 1
NDA Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

34.9
(-4.93%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.95

5.09

5.09

5.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.26

3.92

3.19

2.34

Net Worth

11.21

9.01

8.28

7.43

Minority Interest

Debt

1.33

0.14

0.64

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.08

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.56

9.23

8.92

7.43

Fixed Assets

0.47

0.58

0.79

0.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.77

0.88

1.15

0.75

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.75

0.83

0.13

0.09

Networking Capital

-1.47

-5.57

-0.89

-1.84

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.06

0.43

0.65

0.53

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.25

1.1

5.25

5.87

Sundry Creditors

-8.79

-6.42

-6.05

-7.66

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.99

-0.68

-0.75

-0.58

Cash

7.5

7.57

6.34

7.4

Total Assets

8.02

4.29

7.51

7.14

