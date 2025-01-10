NDA Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.95
5.09
5.09
5.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.26
3.92
3.19
2.34
Net Worth
11.21
9.01
8.28
7.43
Minority Interest
Debt
1.33
0.14
0.64
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.08
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.56
9.23
8.92
7.43
Fixed Assets
0.47
0.58
0.79
0.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.77
0.88
1.15
0.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.75
0.83
0.13
0.09
Networking Capital
-1.47
-5.57
-0.89
-1.84
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.06
0.43
0.65
0.53
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.25
1.1
5.25
5.87
Sundry Creditors
-8.79
-6.42
-6.05
-7.66
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.99
-0.68
-0.75
-0.58
Cash
7.5
7.57
6.34
7.4
Total Assets
8.02
4.29
7.51
7.14
