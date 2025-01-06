iifl-logo-icon 1
NDA Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.1
(3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025

NDA Securities FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.91

-0.39

0.81

0.33

Other operating items

Operating

-3.91

-0.39

0.81

0.33

Capital expenditure

0.02

-0.45

-0.29

1.12

Free cash flow

-3.89

-0.84

0.52

1.45

Equity raised

4.35

4.71

4.61

3.83

Investing

-0.48

-0.21

-1.73

-1.15

Financing

0

-0.75

-2.1

1.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.02

2.91

1.3

6.06

