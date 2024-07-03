SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹39.5
Prev. Close₹37.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.91
Day's High₹39.5
Day's Low₹38.35
52 Week's High₹89.29
52 Week's Low₹26.41
Book Value₹19.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.26
P/E22.8
EPS1.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.95
5.09
5.09
5.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.26
3.92
3.19
2.34
Net Worth
11.21
9.01
8.28
7.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.91
-0.39
0.81
0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.57
5.74
8.03
5.9
5.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.57
5.74
8.03
5.9
5.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Deepti Agarwal
Independent Director
Akshay Saxena
Independent Director
Naina Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shalini Chauhan.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NDA Securities Ltd
Summary
NDA Securities Ltd is the flagship company of NDA Group, which was incorporated on 21 September, 1992 and was promoted by N D Agarwal & Sanjay Agarwal. NDA provide distribution of IPOs, Mutual Fund, Online trading based trading and Investment, Equity Research and Advisory Services and Depository Services. The Company had started its journey by acquiring the membership in National Stock Exchange as soon as it came into existence in the year 1994, and held Category-1 Merchant Banking license till 1998. It had the privilege to handle as many as 60 Public Issues as Managers/Advisors to Issue.The Company came out with a public issue in Jul.94 to augment long-term resources and to strengthen the existing infrastructure for merchant banking activities. Its Group Company, N D A Share Brokers, enjoys a wide clientele including financial institutions, banks, mutual funds, corporate bonus and high net worth individuals.The Company was granted membership of National Stock Exchange in May 94. It was granted Category-I Registration for Merchant Banking by SEBI in Dec.94. The Company has the capacity and infrastructure to enjoy the benefits of liberalisation. In 1995-96, the Company got the membership of OTC Exchange of India Limited. It is the Trading Member of National Stock Exchange since 1994 and BSE Limited since 2008.NDA Securities are empaneled with a number of Financial Institutions, Banks and Mutual Funds. They have large client base of corporate bodies and High Networth Individua
The NDA Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NDA Securities Ltd is ₹23.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NDA Securities Ltd is 22.8 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NDA Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NDA Securities Ltd is ₹26.41 and ₹89.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NDA Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.06%, 3 Years at 35.56%, 1 Year at 19.89%, 6 Month at -9.89%, 3 Month at -19.18% and 1 Month at -16.10%.
