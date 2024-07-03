iifl-logo-icon 1
NDA Securities Ltd Share Price

39.1
(3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.5
  • Day's High39.5
  • 52 Wk High89.29
  • Prev. Close37.62
  • Day's Low38.35
  • 52 Wk Low 26.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.91
  • P/E22.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.72
  • EPS1.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
NDA Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

NDA Securities Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

NDA Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NDA Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.57%

Non-Promoter- 51.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

NDA Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.95

5.09

5.09

5.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.26

3.92

3.19

2.34

Net Worth

11.21

9.01

8.28

7.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.91

-0.39

0.81

0.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.57

5.74

8.03

5.9

5.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.57

5.74

8.03

5.9

5.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

NDA Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NDA Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Deepti Agarwal

Independent Director

Akshay Saxena

Independent Director

Naina Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shalini Chauhan.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NDA Securities Ltd

Summary

NDA Securities Ltd is the flagship company of NDA Group, which was incorporated on 21 September, 1992 and was promoted by N D Agarwal & Sanjay Agarwal. NDA provide distribution of IPOs, Mutual Fund, Online trading based trading and Investment, Equity Research and Advisory Services and Depository Services. The Company had started its journey by acquiring the membership in National Stock Exchange as soon as it came into existence in the year 1994, and held Category-1 Merchant Banking license till 1998. It had the privilege to handle as many as 60 Public Issues as Managers/Advisors to Issue.The Company came out with a public issue in Jul.94 to augment long-term resources and to strengthen the existing infrastructure for merchant banking activities. Its Group Company, N D A Share Brokers, enjoys a wide clientele including financial institutions, banks, mutual funds, corporate bonus and high net worth individuals.The Company was granted membership of National Stock Exchange in May 94. It was granted Category-I Registration for Merchant Banking by SEBI in Dec.94. The Company has the capacity and infrastructure to enjoy the benefits of liberalisation. In 1995-96, the Company got the membership of OTC Exchange of India Limited. It is the Trading Member of National Stock Exchange since 1994 and BSE Limited since 2008.NDA Securities are empaneled with a number of Financial Institutions, Banks and Mutual Funds. They have large client base of corporate bodies and High Networth Individua
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the NDA Securities Ltd share price today?

The NDA Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of NDA Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NDA Securities Ltd is ₹23.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NDA Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NDA Securities Ltd is 22.8 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NDA Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NDA Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NDA Securities Ltd is ₹26.41 and ₹89.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NDA Securities Ltd?

NDA Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.06%, 3 Years at 35.56%, 1 Year at 19.89%, 6 Month at -9.89%, 3 Month at -19.18% and 1 Month at -16.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NDA Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NDA Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.43 %

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
