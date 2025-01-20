iifl-logo-icon 1
NDA Securities Ltd Key Ratios

35.44
(1.81%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

0

0

0

0

RoNW

0

0

0

0

RoA

0

0

0

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.77

0

1.59

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

0

0

0

Book value per share

14.08

13.51

15.76

14.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.67

0

5.15

0

P/CEPS

0

0

0

0

P/B

0.41

0.52

0.91

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.94

-0.68

-0.63

-0.28

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

