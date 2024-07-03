NDA Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.57
4.58
6.17
4.16
3.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.57
4.58
6.17
4.16
3.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
4.57
4.58
6.17
4.16
3.71
Total Expenditure
3.78
4.17
5.44
3.64
4.06
PBIDT
0.79
0.4
0.73
0.52
-0.35
Interest
0.1
0.05
0.06
0.09
0.12
PBDT
0.69
0.36
0.68
0.43
-0.46
Depreciation
0.1
0.09
0.08
0.1
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.16
0.1
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.44
0.16
0.58
0.33
-0.58
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.44
0.16
0.58
0.33
-0.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.44
0.16
0.58
0.33
-0.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.73
0.1
1.19
0.83
-1.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.95
5.09
5.09
5.09
5.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.28
8.73
11.83
12.5
-9.43
PBDTM(%)
15.09
7.86
11.02
10.33
-12.39
PATM(%)
9.62
3.49
9.4
7.93
-15.63
