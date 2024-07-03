iifl-logo-icon 1
NDA Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

35
(-4.24%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.57

4.58

6.17

4.16

3.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.57

4.58

6.17

4.16

3.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

4.57

4.58

6.17

4.16

3.71

Total Expenditure

3.78

4.17

5.44

3.64

4.06

PBIDT

0.79

0.4

0.73

0.52

-0.35

Interest

0.1

0.05

0.06

0.09

0.12

PBDT

0.69

0.36

0.68

0.43

-0.46

Depreciation

0.1

0.09

0.08

0.1

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.16

0.1

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.44

0.16

0.58

0.33

-0.58

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.44

0.16

0.58

0.33

-0.58

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.44

0.16

0.58

0.33

-0.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.73

0.1

1.19

0.83

-1.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.95

5.09

5.09

5.09

5.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.28

8.73

11.83

12.5

-9.43

PBDTM(%)

15.09

7.86

11.02

10.33

-12.39

PATM(%)

9.62

3.49

9.4

7.93

-15.63

