NDA Securities Ltd AGM

NDA Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
Notice of Book Closure of NDA Securities Limited. Please find enclosed herewith the Notice and 32nd Annual report of NDA Securities Limited for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024) pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that, the members of NDA Securities Limited, in their duly called and convened 32nd AGM held on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 at 2:00 PM through Video conferencing. The summary of the proceeding is enclosed herewith for your record and information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024) Voting results along with the consolidated Scrutinizers report for the 32nd Annual General Meeting of NDA Securities Limited is enclosed herewith for your information and record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024)

