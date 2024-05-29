To

The Members of

NDA SECURITIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of M/s. NDA SECURITIES LIMITED ("The Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of the affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and the profit and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our reports.

Key Audit Matters Our Audit Procedures with regards to key audit matters 1. Revenue recognition: Our audit procedures related to the The Companys contracts with customers include contracts (1) Identification of distinct performance obligations, with multiple services. The Company derives revenues from financial services comprising of Income from sale of Mutual Funds, Brokerage, sale of Equity Share, Income from Dividend, Commission on Sale & Purchase of Mutal Funds. The Company assesses the services promised in the contract and identifies distinct performance obligations in the contract. Identification of distinct performance obligations to determine the deliverables and the ability of the customer to benefit independently from such deliverables involves significant judgment. In certain integrated services arrangements, contracts with customers include subcontractor services. (2) Determination of whether the Company is acting as a principal or agent and The Company considers whether it has the primary obligation to fulfil the contract, inventory risk, pricing discretion and other factors to determine whether it controls the service and therefore, is acting as a principal or an agent. Fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized ratably either on (1) a straight-line basis when services are performed through an indefinite number of repetitive acts over a specified period or (3) Whether fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method included the following, among others: (2) using a percentage of completion method when the pattern of benefits from the services rendered to the customer and the Companys costs to fulfil the contract is not even through the period of contract because the services are generally discrete in nature and repetitive. We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to the The use of method to recognize the maintenance revenues requires judgment and is based on the promises in the contract and nature of the deliverables. As certain contracts with customers involve managements judgment in: - (a) identification of distinct performance obligations, (1) identifying distinct performance obligations, (b) determination of whether the Company is acting as a principal or an agent and (2) determining whether the Company is acting as a principal or an agent and (c) determination of whether fixed price maintenance revenue for certain contracts is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method. (3) whether fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method, revenue recognition from these judgments were identified as a key audit matter and required a higher extent of audit effort. We selected a sample of contracts of customers and performed the following procedures: - Obtained and read contract documents for each selection, including master service agreements, and other documents that were part of the agreement. - Identified significant terms and deliverables in the contract to assess managements conclusions regarding the (i) identification of distinct performance obligations (ii) whether the Company is acting as a principal or an agent and (iii) whether fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method. 2. Assessment of Trade Receivables: Our audit procedures related to the: The company has trade receivables amounting to Rs. 305.62 Lakhs at the Balance Sheet Date March 31, 2024. We have performed the following procedures in relation to the recoverability of trade receivables: Trade receivables is a significant item in the Companys financial statements as at March 31, 2024 and assumptions used for estimating the credit loss on certain receivables is an area which is determined by managements judgment. The Company makes an assessment of the estimated credit losses on certain trade receivables based on credit risk, past history, latest discussion/ correspondence with the customer. Given the significance of these receivables in the financial statements as at 31st March, 2023 (Previous Year). So, the company has booked the bad debt of Rs. 9.02 Lakh during the year. • Tested the accuracy of aging of trade receivables at year end on a sample basis; • Obtained a list of outstanding receivables and assessed the recoverability of the unsettled receivables on a sample basis through our evaluation of managements assessment with reference to the credit profile of the customers, historical payment pattern of customers, publicly available information and latest correspondence with customers • Tested subsequent settlement of trade receivables after the balance sheet date on sample basis. • Proper documentation was presented to us, for booking the bad debt amount. 3. Identification and disclosures of Related Parties Our audit procedures related to the: The Company has related party transactions which include, amongst others, sale and purchase of goods/services to its subsidiaries, associates, joint venture and other related parties and lending, investment and borrowing to/from its subsidiaries, associates and joint venture. Identification and disclosure of related parties was a significant area of focus and hence is considered a Key Audit Matter. Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over identification and disclosure of related party transactions. • Obtained a list of related parties from the Companys management and traced the related parties to declarations given by directors, where applicable, and to Note 41 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis; Boards Report including Annexure and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the IND AS Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the

financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) There is no matter or transaction that in our opinion may have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

d. a) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kind of funds ) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

d) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

e) The company did not declare or paid any dividend during the year.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of M/s NDA Securities Limited of even date)

(i) In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

( ) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and ( ) situation of fixed assets.

According to information and explanation given to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment of the Company (b) have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to books of accounts \

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the ( ) records of the Company, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the

( ) company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) including

investment property are held in the name of the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the (d) records of the Company, the company hasnt revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year as the company follows Cost mode.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the ( ) records of the Company, there are no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the

( company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of

1988) and rules made thereunder.

According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, the company hold inventory of Rs. 0.38 lacs during the year, valued as per INDAS-28. However, periodical physical verification has been carried on by the management during the year.

(ii) .

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions which are secured on the basis of security of current assets.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(...) No loans granted by the company are outstanding on reporting date so repayment schedule and recovery of the ( ). same and overdue amount is not applicable as at balance sheet date.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Directors (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of Repayment. !

(iv). Provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are duly complied by the company.

( ) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any

( ). deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

( i) As informed to us, The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section

( ). 148 of the company Act 2013 for any of the services rendered by the company

(vii). In respect of statutory dues:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed , ) statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax,

( ) goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of

(b) provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax,

( ) duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as

at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became Due.

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by

(c) us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our ( ...) examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not

( ) recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax

assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any (ix). loan during the year hence utilization of money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained is not applicable

According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company

According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt ( ) instruments) during the year.

( ). The Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly /optionally convertible debentures during the year.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12)

(xi) . of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and up to the date of this report

As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) . The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the , .... company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where ( applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the ( ) size and nature of its business

According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not , . entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly,

( ) paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act,

2013 are not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

(xvi) company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year,

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which ( • ) causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is ( ) not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, ( ) there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any project.

( ) Therefore, the provisions of clause (xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company

(xxi) The clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the Standalone Financial Statements.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause ( i ) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013(" the Act " )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NDA SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India .These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over the financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorities of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of the internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of the changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.