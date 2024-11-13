Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

NDA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair if any. This is for your information and record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e. 13th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company included following Agenda items: 1. To Consider, Approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of NDA Securities Limited for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024, along with draft Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, for taking note of the same. The above information is submitted for your records. The said meeting of the Board commenced at 4:00 PM and concluded at 4:17 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

with reference to the outcome of the board meeting dated 16.08.2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find the enclosed updates of the company for your information and record.

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

NDA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve matter related to 32nd AGM of the company and any other item with the permission of chairman. Intimation is enclosed for your information and record. Board Meeting of NDA Securities Limited held today, 16th August, 2024 has been conducted to consider and approve the following: 1. Matter related to 32nd Annual General Meeting of NDA Securities Limited. 2. and to recommend the appointment of Mr. Gaurav Jindal and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain as the Designated Directors of the company in place of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal and Mrs. Deepti Agarwal, which shall be effective after obtaining the requisite approvals from Regulatory Authorities (Exchanges, Clearing Corporations, Depository (NSDL) and other relevant authority bodies) and completion of all the terms and conditions of Share purchase Agreement signed dated 01.02.2024 between the transferor and transferee. The detailed information is enclosed herewith for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

NDA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 09th August 2024 at 4.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at E-157 Second Floor (S/F) Kalkaji New Delhi - 110019 inter alia to consider and approve the following business(es) :- 1. To consider and approve the standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair if any. This is for your information and record. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI(LODR), 2015, NDA Securities Limited has considered and approved its Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 in its Board Meeting, held on 09th August, 2024. The same is enclosed herewith for your information and record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

NDA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the FY 2023-24 or to consider and approve any other matter with the prior permission of Chairperson. The board has approved the Financial Results for the Year And Quarter ended on 31.03.2024 in tis meeting held today. The outcome for the Board Meeting is enclosed for the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31.03.2024 is enclosed herewith for your information and record Purpose. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) we wish to inform you that board of directors of company recommended the appointment of Mr. Akshay Saxena and Ms. Naina Singh as an Independent Director of the Company in its meeting held on 21st March, 2024. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.03.2024) This is to inform you that, the management of NDA Securities Limited has some change by appointment of two additional directors i.e. Ms. Naina Singh and Mr. Akshay Saxsena as Non- Executive independent Directors in place of retiring Directors i.e. Mr. Uma Shanker Gupta and Mr. Ram kishan Sanghi (for completion of 2 terms of their tenure). Detailed information is enclosed herewith for your information and record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.04.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024