NDA Securities Ltd Summary

NDA Securities Ltd is the flagship company of NDA Group, which was incorporated on 21 September, 1992 and was promoted by N D Agarwal & Sanjay Agarwal. NDA provide distribution of IPOs, Mutual Fund, Online trading based trading and Investment, Equity Research and Advisory Services and Depository Services. The Company had started its journey by acquiring the membership in National Stock Exchange as soon as it came into existence in the year 1994, and held Category-1 Merchant Banking license till 1998. It had the privilege to handle as many as 60 Public Issues as Managers/Advisors to Issue.The Company came out with a public issue in Jul.94 to augment long-term resources and to strengthen the existing infrastructure for merchant banking activities. Its Group Company, N D A Share Brokers, enjoys a wide clientele including financial institutions, banks, mutual funds, corporate bonus and high net worth individuals.The Company was granted membership of National Stock Exchange in May 94. It was granted Category-I Registration for Merchant Banking by SEBI in Dec.94. The Company has the capacity and infrastructure to enjoy the benefits of liberalisation. In 1995-96, the Company got the membership of OTC Exchange of India Limited. It is the Trading Member of National Stock Exchange since 1994 and BSE Limited since 2008.NDA Securities are empaneled with a number of Financial Institutions, Banks and Mutual Funds. They have large client base of corporate bodies and High Networth Individuals (HNIs). They also have a network of Branches to serve the retail investors.