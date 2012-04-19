Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Equity Capital
61.99
61.99
61.99
61.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.35
73.66
74.98
82.51
Net Worth
134.34
135.65
136.97
144.5
Minority Interest
Debt
3.59
6.13
6.35
8.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
137.93
141.78
143.32
152.99
Fixed Assets
56.68
57.64
58.64
59.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
72.8
72.8
72.8
72.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.29
11.29
11.75
20.38
Inventories
0.51
0.51
0.51
1.86
Inventory Days
5,314.62
2,866.93
465.89
284.61
Sundry Debtors
2.28
2.28
2.53
9.41
Debtor Days
23,759.49
12,816.87
2,311.22
1,439.9
Other Current Assets
9.38
9.62
9.71
10.15
Sundry Creditors
-3.68
-0.92
-0.71
-0.73
Creditor Days
38,348.65
5,171.72
648.6
111.7
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.2
-0.29
-0.31
Cash
0.17
0.04
0.14
0.15
Total Assets
137.94
141.77
143.33
152.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.