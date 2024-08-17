Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹1.76
Prev. Close₹1.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹1.89
Day's Low₹1.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹21.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Equity Capital
61.99
61.99
61.99
61.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.35
73.66
74.98
82.51
Net Worth
134.34
135.65
136.97
144.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Revenue
0.03
0.06
0.39
2.38
yoy growth (%)
-46.05
-83.74
-83.24
-65.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.16
-0.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Profit before tax
-1.31
-1.32
-7.52
-1.36
Depreciation
-0.96
-1.07
-1.08
-1.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.88
-0.55
-8.58
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.05
-83.74
-83.24
-65.1
Op profit growth
43.16
-96.21
1,027.08
-130.76
EBIT growth
-0.89
-82.4
579.13
-266.92
Net profit growth
-0.89
-82.4
449.85
-196.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Gross Sales
11.63
10.28
17.4
19.59
28.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.63
10.28
17.4
19.59
28.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.46
Other Income
0
0
0
0.4
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
MOHAN SUBRAMANIAN
Managing Director
KRISHNAKUMAR SUBRAMANIAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd
Summary
Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd., formerly Silverline Animation Technologies Limited, is an India-based company engaged in producing digital animation content using software and hardware technologies. The Company operates through Animation Content Development service segment. The Company provides range of animation development services comprising software development, motion pictures, serials and other animation based services. Nextgen Studio was established in 2006 as an end-to-end creative animation service provider. we have been consistently delivering valued services for its customers through our unique process and methods in for smooth transition of requirements into creative animation and special effects solutions. The company has its operations in Mumbai and Chennai. The main charter of the company is to provide services in the business of Animated Content Development which includes Flash, 2D, 3D & Visual effects animation services.The company has a number of credits in its bag like Bearsy Bear, Soap on the range, Commander Ice, Book of adventures and above all, Hanuman - the first ever full-length animation film made in India.The objective of the Company includes the Produce animation films, merchandising and Intellectual Properties based on global mythological themes and Indian folk tales themes; Animation Services to global corporate markets leveraging some of its Intellectual Properties Explore a niche Business Process Outsourcing division targeted to the Media and En
Read More
