Summary

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd., formerly Silverline Animation Technologies Limited, is an India-based company engaged in producing digital animation content using software and hardware technologies. The Company operates through Animation Content Development service segment. The Company provides range of animation development services comprising software development, motion pictures, serials and other animation based services. Nextgen Studio was established in 2006 as an end-to-end creative animation service provider. we have been consistently delivering valued services for its customers through our unique process and methods in for smooth transition of requirements into creative animation and special effects solutions. The company has its operations in Mumbai and Chennai. The main charter of the company is to provide services in the business of Animated Content Development which includes Flash, 2D, 3D & Visual effects animation services.The company has a number of credits in its bag like Bearsy Bear, Soap on the range, Commander Ice, Book of adventures and above all, Hanuman - the first ever full-length animation film made in India.The objective of the Company includes the Produce animation films, merchandising and Intellectual Properties based on global mythological themes and Indian folk tales themes; Animation Services to global corporate markets leveraging some of its Intellectual Properties Explore a niche Business Process Outsourcing division targeted to the Media and En

