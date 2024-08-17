iifl-logo-icon 1
Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd Share Price

1.78
(-3.26%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

1.76

Prev. Close

1.84

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

1.89

Day's Low

1.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

21.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:49 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.34%

Custodian: 56.65%

Share Price

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Equity Capital

61.99

61.99

61.99

61.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.35

73.66

74.98

82.51

Net Worth

134.34

135.65

136.97

144.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Revenue

0.03

0.06

0.39

2.38

yoy growth (%)

-46.05

-83.74

-83.24

-65.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.16

-0.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Profit before tax

-1.31

-1.32

-7.52

-1.36

Depreciation

-0.96

-1.07

-1.08

-1.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.88

-0.55

-8.58

0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarJun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.05

-83.74

-83.24

-65.1

Op profit growth

43.16

-96.21

1,027.08

-130.76

EBIT growth

-0.89

-82.4

579.13

-266.92

Net profit growth

-0.89

-82.4

449.85

-196.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Jun-2015Mar-2015Jun-2013Jun-2012

Gross Sales

11.63

10.28

17.4

19.59

28.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.63

10.28

17.4

19.59

28.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.46

Other Income

0

0

0

0.4

0.31

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

MOHAN SUBRAMANIAN

Managing Director

KRISHNAKUMAR SUBRAMANIAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd

Summary

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd., formerly Silverline Animation Technologies Limited, is an India-based company engaged in producing digital animation content using software and hardware technologies. The Company operates through Animation Content Development service segment. The Company provides range of animation development services comprising software development, motion pictures, serials and other animation based services. Nextgen Studio was established in 2006 as an end-to-end creative animation service provider. we have been consistently delivering valued services for its customers through our unique process and methods in for smooth transition of requirements into creative animation and special effects solutions. The company has its operations in Mumbai and Chennai. The main charter of the company is to provide services in the business of Animated Content Development which includes Flash, 2D, 3D & Visual effects animation services.The company has a number of credits in its bag like Bearsy Bear, Soap on the range, Commander Ice, Book of adventures and above all, Hanuman - the first ever full-length animation film made in India.The objective of the Company includes the Produce animation films, merchandising and Intellectual Properties based on global mythological themes and Indian folk tales themes; Animation Services to global corporate markets leveraging some of its Intellectual Properties Explore a niche Business Process Outsourcing division targeted to the Media and En
