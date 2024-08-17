Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Sept-2016
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
4
3.98
4.01
3.86
3.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4
3.98
4.01
3.86
3.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
4
3.98
4.01
3.86
3.78
Total Expenditure
3.47
3.34
3.46
3.06
3.01
PBIDT
0.53
0.64
0.56
0.8
0.77
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.53
0.64
0.56
0.8
0.77
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.53
0.64
0.56
0.8
0.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.53
0.64
0.56
0.8
0.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.53
0.64
0.56
0.8
0.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.08
0.11
0.09
0.13
0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0
61.99
61.99
61.99
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
6,19,94,195
6,19,94,195
6,19,94,195
6,19,94,195
6,19,94,195
Public Shareholding (%)
99.98
99.98
99.98
99.98
99.98
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,224
2,224
2,224
2,224
2,224
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
PBIDTM(%)
13.25
16.08
13.96
20.72
20.37
PBDTM(%)
13.25
16.08
13.96
20.72
20.37
PATM(%)
13.25
16.08
13.96
20.72
20.37
