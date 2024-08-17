iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd Quarterly Results

1.78
(-3.26%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Sept-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

4

3.98

4.01

3.86

3.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4

3.98

4.01

3.86

3.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

4

3.98

4.01

3.86

3.78

Total Expenditure

3.47

3.34

3.46

3.06

3.01

PBIDT

0.53

0.64

0.56

0.8

0.77

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.53

0.64

0.56

0.8

0.77

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.53

0.64

0.56

0.8

0.77

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.53

0.64

0.56

0.8

0.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.53

0.64

0.56

0.8

0.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.08

0.11

0.09

0.13

0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0

61.99

61.99

61.99

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

6,19,94,195

6,19,94,195

6,19,94,195

6,19,94,195

6,19,94,195

Public Shareholding (%)

99.98

99.98

99.98

99.98

99.98

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,224

2,224

2,224

2,224

2,224

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

PBIDTM(%)

13.25

16.08

13.96

20.72

20.37

PBDTM(%)

13.25

16.08

13.96

20.72

20.37

PATM(%)

13.25

16.08

13.96

20.72

20.37

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.