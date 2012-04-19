iifl-logo-icon 1
Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd Key Ratios

1.78
(-3.26%)
Apr 19, 2012

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarJun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.61

-49.06

-30.01

Op profit growth

158.45

-119.03

-533.21

EBIT growth

2,248.64

-101.21

-882.77

Net profit growth

2,248.64

-101.21

-1,450.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

29.35

12.67

-33.93

5.48

EBIT margin

19.99

0.95

-39.92

3.56

Net profit margin

19.99

0.95

-39.92

2.06

RoCE

1.38

0.05

-4.69

RoNW

0.35

0.01

-1.23

RoA

0.34

0.01

-1.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.33

0.01

0

0.09

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.17

-0.16

-1.33

-0.08

Book value per share

23.37

23.04

23.03

24.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-15.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

259.47

302.89

213.65

Inventory days

18.11

20.21

23.93

Creditor days

-122.68

-38.59

-12.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

-3.19

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.04

Net debt / op. profit

0.65

4.03

-0.85

5.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.94

-3.09

Other costs

-70.64

-87.32

-132.98

-91.42

