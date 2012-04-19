Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.61
-49.06
-30.01
Op profit growth
158.45
-119.03
-533.21
EBIT growth
2,248.64
-101.21
-882.77
Net profit growth
2,248.64
-101.21
-1,450.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
29.35
12.67
-33.93
5.48
EBIT margin
19.99
0.95
-39.92
3.56
Net profit margin
19.99
0.95
-39.92
2.06
RoCE
1.38
0.05
-4.69
RoNW
0.35
0.01
-1.23
RoA
0.34
0.01
-1.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.33
0.01
0
0.09
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.17
-0.16
-1.33
-0.08
Book value per share
23.37
23.04
23.03
24.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-15.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
259.47
302.89
213.65
Inventory days
18.11
20.21
23.93
Creditor days
-122.68
-38.59
-12.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
-3.19
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
0.65
4.03
-0.85
5.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.94
-3.09
Other costs
-70.64
-87.32
-132.98
-91.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.