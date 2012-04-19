iifl-logo-icon 1
Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.78
(-3.26%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Revenue

0.03

0.06

0.39

2.38

yoy growth (%)

-46.05

-83.74

-83.24

-65.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.16

-0.8

As % of sales

0

0

41.59

33.75

Other costs

-0.38

-0.3

-6.67

-2.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,097.5

475.86

1,670.33

90.2

Operating profit

-0.34

-0.24

-6.44

-0.57

OPM

-997.5

-375.86

-1,611.92

-23.95

Depreciation

-0.96

-1.07

-1.08

-1.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.26

Other income

0

0

0

0.54

Profit before tax

-1.31

-1.32

-7.52

-1.36

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.31

-1.32

-7.52

-1.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.31

-1.32

-7.52

-1.36

yoy growth (%)

-0.89

-82.4

449.85

-196.45

NPM

-3,745.64

-2,038.85

-1,883.22

-57.36

