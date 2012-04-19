iifl-logo-icon 1
Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.78
(-3.26%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Profit before tax

-1.31

-1.32

-7.52

-1.36

Depreciation

-0.96

-1.07

-1.08

-1.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.88

-0.55

-8.58

0.21

Other operating items

Operating

-5.15

-2.95

-17.18

-2.23

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-5.15

-2.95

-17.18

-2.22

Equity raised

147.32

149.96

165.01

167.75

Investing

0

0

0

5.3

Financing

9.72

12.48

14.84

11.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

151.88

159.49

162.66

182.08

