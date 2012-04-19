Nextgen Animation Mediaa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Profit before tax
-1.31
-1.32
-7.52
-1.36
Depreciation
-0.96
-1.07
-1.08
-1.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.88
-0.55
-8.58
0.21
Other operating items
Operating
-5.15
-2.95
-17.18
-2.23
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-5.15
-2.95
-17.18
-2.22
Equity raised
147.32
149.96
165.01
167.75
Investing
0
0
0
5.3
Financing
9.72
12.48
14.84
11.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
151.88
159.49
162.66
182.08
