NGL Fine Chem Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
259.72
222.43
203.48
152.36
Net Worth
262.81
225.52
206.57
155.45
Minority Interest
Debt
34
32.5
30
16.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.96
1.94
2.38
2.42
Total Liabilities
298.77
259.96
238.95
174.32
Fixed Assets
105.65
85.8
64.99
58.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
57.32
43.19
32.45
32.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.76
0.44
0.05
Networking Capital
134.15
117.26
140.34
78.35
Inventories
42.6
26.96
55.12
37.85
Inventory Days
63.13
53.5
Sundry Debtors
83.13
65.18
64.9
37.56
Debtor Days
74.33
53.09
Other Current Assets
62.75
54.03
59.53
34.46
Sundry Creditors
-49.54
-24.61
-31.08
-22.15
Creditor Days
35.59
31.31
Other Current Liabilities
-4.79
-4.3
-8.13
-9.37
Cash
1.6
12.95
0.74
4.7
Total Assets
298.77
259.96
238.96
174.34
