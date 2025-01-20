Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.07
70.07
-0.97
Op profit growth
-14.92
311.3
-39.47
EBIT growth
-14.19
454.38
-52
Net profit growth
-12.02
580.46
-58.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.36
30.91
12.78
20.91
EBIT margin
21.46
30.78
9.44
19.48
Net profit margin
15.71
21.98
5.49
13.13
RoCE
33.33
52.46
11.38
RoNW
6.97
11.19
2.18
RoA
6.1
9.36
1.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
80.77
91.81
13.49
32.58
Dividend per share
1.75
1.75
1.75
1.75
Cash EPS
63.98
78.31
0.36
22.38
Book value per share
328.94
250.01
160.18
149.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.23
16.69
18.78
14.41
P/CEPS
30.59
19.57
701.02
20.98
P/B
5.95
6.13
1.58
3.15
EV/EBIDTA
15.77
10.92
8.09
8.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.07
-26.89
-30.95
-26.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.36
45.09
71.35
Inventory days
53.95
46.51
55.95
Creditor days
-42.62
-45.17
-48.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-43.64
-43.16
-6.35
-13.05
Net debt / equity
0.14
0.07
0.25
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
0.42
0.14
1.29
0.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.29
-39.67
-42.43
-40.89
Employee costs
-10.97
-10.88
-15.84
-13.81
Other costs
-21.35
-18.52
-28.93
-24.37
