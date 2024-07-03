SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,785.6
Prev. Close₹1,802
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.72
Day's High₹1,811.5
Day's Low₹1,738.65
52 Week's High₹2,823.9
52 Week's Low₹1,702.35
Book Value₹454.17
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,079.68
P/E29.57
EPS60.87
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
259.72
222.43
203.48
152.36
Net Worth
262.81
225.52
206.57
155.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
318.66
258.18
152.18
113.65
yoy growth (%)
23.42
69.65
33.89
13.97
Raw materials
-148.31
-102.5
-64.8
-45.86
As % of sales
46.54
39.7
42.58
40.35
Employee costs
-33.05
-27.23
-23.8
-18.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
68.97
75.99
14.35
17.8
Depreciation
-7.67
-7.39
-7.26
-4.56
Tax paid
-16.72
-20.52
-3.74
-5.2
Working capital
39.27
16.39
25.59
-4.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.42
69.65
33.89
13.97
Op profit growth
-14.49
273.41
-3.79
-15.26
EBIT growth
-9.38
368.73
-14.21
-17.74
Net profit growth
-5.81
423.11
-15.79
-15.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
338.69
278.08
317.5
257.97
151.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
338.69
278.08
317.5
257.97
151.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.13
5.53
10.68
8.02
3.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Managing Director
Rahul J Nachane
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rajesh N Lawande
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ajita Nachane
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jayaram Sitaram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pallavi Pednekar
Independent Director
Sarala Menon
Chairman & Independent Directo
Dhananjay Mungale
Summary
NGL Fine-Chem Limited was incorporated on December 18, 1981 as a Private Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. The Company became a Public Limited Company. The Company has got its registered office and factory at New Bombay. It was promoted by Mr. A.G.Lawande, Mr.R. J. Nachane joined Mr.A.G.Lawande for actively participating in the Management of the Company in 1989. The Company is a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and intermediates for usage in veterinary and human health. It is presently engaged in chemical substances used in manufacture of pharmaceuticals and Allopathic medicines.The Company had at its commencement set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of Chloroquire Phosphate (antimalarial) which has a very good market at that time. But in absence of rain-fall in severe drought conditions during 1985-86 there was a very low incidence of malaria and the demand for the drug came down drastically. This forced a price war in the industry which led to the company being hit badly, ultimately leading to losses.During 1996-97, Company has faced illegal labor strike from October 1996. The Company is continuing operations by importing material and having it converted/processed from other units. The workers have been able to obtain an injunction from the labour court against the company which prevents the company from clearing any stocks from the factory. The Company carried out refurbishment of the plant and commenced its manufacturing activities in 2000-01. In
The NGL Fine Chem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1747.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NGL Fine Chem Ltd is ₹1079.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NGL Fine Chem Ltd is 29.57 and 3.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NGL Fine Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NGL Fine Chem Ltd is ₹1702.35 and ₹2823.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NGL Fine Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -1.21%, 1 Year at -15.04%, 6 Month at -23.87%, 3 Month at -9.15% and 1 Month at -4.57%.
