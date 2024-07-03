iifl-logo-icon 1
NGL Fine Chem Ltd Share Price

1,747.05
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,785.6
  • Day's High1,811.5
  • 52 Wk High2,823.9
  • Prev. Close1,802
  • Day's Low1,738.65
  • 52 Wk Low 1,702.35
  • Turnover (lac)27.72
  • P/E29.57
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value454.17
  • EPS60.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,079.68
  • Div. Yield0.1
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

NGL Fine Chem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,785.6

Prev. Close

1,802

Turnover(Lac.)

27.72

Day's High

1,811.5

Day's Low

1,738.65

52 Week's High

2,823.9

52 Week's Low

1,702.35

Book Value

454.17

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,079.68

P/E

29.57

EPS

60.87

Divi. Yield

0.1

NGL Fine Chem Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

NGL Fine Chem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NGL Fine Chem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 27.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

NGL Fine Chem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

259.72

222.43

203.48

152.36

Net Worth

262.81

225.52

206.57

155.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

318.66

258.18

152.18

113.65

yoy growth (%)

23.42

69.65

33.89

13.97

Raw materials

-148.31

-102.5

-64.8

-45.86

As % of sales

46.54

39.7

42.58

40.35

Employee costs

-33.05

-27.23

-23.8

-18.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

68.97

75.99

14.35

17.8

Depreciation

-7.67

-7.39

-7.26

-4.56

Tax paid

-16.72

-20.52

-3.74

-5.2

Working capital

39.27

16.39

25.59

-4.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.42

69.65

33.89

13.97

Op profit growth

-14.49

273.41

-3.79

-15.26

EBIT growth

-9.38

368.73

-14.21

-17.74

Net profit growth

-5.81

423.11

-15.79

-15.4

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

338.69

278.08

317.5

257.97

151.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

338.69

278.08

317.5

257.97

151.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.13

5.53

10.68

8.02

3.05

View Annually Results

NGL Fine Chem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NGL Fine Chem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rahul J Nachane

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rajesh N Lawande

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ajita Nachane

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jayaram Sitaram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pallavi Pednekar

Independent Director

Sarala Menon

Chairman & Independent Directo

Dhananjay Mungale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NGL Fine Chem Ltd

Summary

NGL Fine-Chem Limited was incorporated on December 18, 1981 as a Private Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. The Company became a Public Limited Company. The Company has got its registered office and factory at New Bombay. It was promoted by Mr. A.G.Lawande, Mr.R. J. Nachane joined Mr.A.G.Lawande for actively participating in the Management of the Company in 1989. The Company is a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and intermediates for usage in veterinary and human health. It is presently engaged in chemical substances used in manufacture of pharmaceuticals and Allopathic medicines.The Company had at its commencement set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of Chloroquire Phosphate (antimalarial) which has a very good market at that time. But in absence of rain-fall in severe drought conditions during 1985-86 there was a very low incidence of malaria and the demand for the drug came down drastically. This forced a price war in the industry which led to the company being hit badly, ultimately leading to losses.During 1996-97, Company has faced illegal labor strike from October 1996. The Company is continuing operations by importing material and having it converted/processed from other units. The workers have been able to obtain an injunction from the labour court against the company which prevents the company from clearing any stocks from the factory. The Company carried out refurbishment of the plant and commenced its manufacturing activities in 2000-01. In
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the NGL Fine Chem Ltd share price today?

The NGL Fine Chem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1747.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of NGL Fine Chem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NGL Fine Chem Ltd is ₹1079.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NGL Fine Chem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NGL Fine Chem Ltd is 29.57 and 3.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NGL Fine Chem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NGL Fine Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NGL Fine Chem Ltd is ₹1702.35 and ₹2823.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NGL Fine Chem Ltd?

NGL Fine Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -1.21%, 1 Year at -15.04%, 6 Month at -23.87%, 3 Month at -9.15% and 1 Month at -4.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NGL Fine Chem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NGL Fine Chem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.74 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 27.25 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

