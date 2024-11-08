Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

NGL FINE-CHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Second Board Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 of the Board of Directors of NGL Fine-Chem Limited will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 301 E-Square Subhash Road Vile Parle East Mumbai 400057 to transact the following business: 1. To approve the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 9 May 2024

NGL FINE-CHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the First Board Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 of the Board of Directors of NGL Fine-Chem Limited will be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 301 E-Square Subhash Road Vile Parle East Mumbai 400057 to transact the following business: 1. To approve the Standalone & Consolidate Audited Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2024 the Statement of Profit & Loss Cash Flow Statement and statement of change in equity for the year ended on 31st March 2024 together with the schedules thereon. 2. To take on record the Auditors Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 3. To approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 4. To approve the Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the year ended on 31st March 2024. 5. To approve the Statement of Cash flow for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Recommendation of final dividend Outcome of BM Dividend updates (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

NGL FINE-CHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Mr. Dhananjay Mungale (DIN: 00007563) as an Additional (Non-Executive) Independent Director of the Company including matters related / incidental thereto. This is to inform you that the fifth Meeting of the Board of Directors of NGL Fine-Chem Limited for the Financial Year 2023-2024 held today i.e. on Monday, 18th March, 2024, where in Board approved the following: - 1) Appointment of Mr. Dhananjay Mungale (DIN: 00007563) as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years w.e.f 18th March,2024 subject to shareholders approval. 2) Notice of Postal Ballot by remote e-voting process for seeking approval of members for Appointment of Mr. Dhananjay Mungale (DIN: 00007563) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years. 3) The record date for Postal Ballot will be Friday, 15th March, 2024. 4) Appointment of Mr. Hemant Shetye (Membership No. 2827 FCS No 1483) Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting the remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. 5) Appointment of CDSL for providing e-voting facility. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024