|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
318.66
258.18
152.18
113.65
yoy growth (%)
23.42
69.65
33.89
13.97
Raw materials
-148.31
-102.5
-64.8
-45.86
As % of sales
46.54
39.7
42.58
40.35
Employee costs
-33.05
-27.23
-23.8
-18.37
As % of sales
10.37
10.54
15.64
16.16
Other costs
-71.73
-51.76
-43.02
-28.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.51
20.04
28.27
24.69
Operating profit
65.56
76.68
20.53
21.34
OPM
20.57
29.7
13.49
18.78
Depreciation
-7.67
-7.39
-7.26
-4.56
Interest expense
-1.56
-1.84
-2.25
-1.55
Other income
12.63
8.54
3.33
2.57
Profit before tax
68.97
75.99
14.35
17.8
Taxes
-16.72
-20.52
-3.74
-5.2
Tax rate
-24.25
-27.01
-26.12
-29.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
52.24
55.46
10.6
12.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
52.24
55.46
10.6
12.59
yoy growth (%)
-5.81
423.11
-15.79
-15.4
NPM
16.39
21.48
6.96
11.07
