iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NGL Fine Chem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,753.2
(0.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NGL Fine Chem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

318.66

258.18

152.18

113.65

yoy growth (%)

23.42

69.65

33.89

13.97

Raw materials

-148.31

-102.5

-64.8

-45.86

As % of sales

46.54

39.7

42.58

40.35

Employee costs

-33.05

-27.23

-23.8

-18.37

As % of sales

10.37

10.54

15.64

16.16

Other costs

-71.73

-51.76

-43.02

-28.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.51

20.04

28.27

24.69

Operating profit

65.56

76.68

20.53

21.34

OPM

20.57

29.7

13.49

18.78

Depreciation

-7.67

-7.39

-7.26

-4.56

Interest expense

-1.56

-1.84

-2.25

-1.55

Other income

12.63

8.54

3.33

2.57

Profit before tax

68.97

75.99

14.35

17.8

Taxes

-16.72

-20.52

-3.74

-5.2

Tax rate

-24.25

-27.01

-26.12

-29.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

52.24

55.46

10.6

12.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

52.24

55.46

10.6

12.59

yoy growth (%)

-5.81

423.11

-15.79

-15.4

NPM

16.39

21.48

6.96

11.07

NGL Fine Chem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NGL Fine Chem Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.