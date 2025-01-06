NGL Fine Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
68.97
75.99
14.35
17.8
Depreciation
-7.67
-7.39
-7.26
-4.56
Tax paid
-16.72
-20.52
-3.74
-5.2
Working capital
39.27
16.39
25.59
-4.17
Other operating items
Operating
83.84
64.46
28.92
3.86
Capital expenditure
7.37
3.5
17.64
35.63
Free cash flow
91.21
67.96
46.56
39.49
Equity raised
303.59
195.01
156.46
112.67
Investing
-0.34
18.42
7.9
0.48
Financing
13.55
-1.17
7.66
8.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
408
280.22
218.59
161.43
