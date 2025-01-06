iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NGL Fine Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,747.05
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NGL Fine Chem Ltd

NGL Fine Chem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

68.97

75.99

14.35

17.8

Depreciation

-7.67

-7.39

-7.26

-4.56

Tax paid

-16.72

-20.52

-3.74

-5.2

Working capital

39.27

16.39

25.59

-4.17

Other operating items

Operating

83.84

64.46

28.92

3.86

Capital expenditure

7.37

3.5

17.64

35.63

Free cash flow

91.21

67.96

46.56

39.49

Equity raised

303.59

195.01

156.46

112.67

Investing

-0.34

18.42

7.9

0.48

Financing

13.55

-1.17

7.66

8.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

408

280.22

218.59

161.43

NGL Fine Chem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NGL Fine Chem Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.