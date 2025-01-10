To,

The Members,

NGL FINE-CHEM LIMITED

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/S. NGL FINE-CHEM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conductedour audit of the standalone financialstatements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Report How was the matter addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures, among other things, included the following: Revenue is recognized upon transfer of control of promised goods to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration which the Company expects to receive in exchange for those goods. Revenue is measured based on transaction price, which is the consideration, adjusted for rebates, discounts and incentives as also estimated sales returns. • Considered the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies regarding revenue recognition Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and therefore, accounting of revenue is considered as a key audit matter. [Refer Note 3(a) to the financial statements] • Testing controls, automated and manual, around dispatches/deliveries/shipments inventory reconciliations and process of confirmation of receivable balances, testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures. • Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 on "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Valuation of inventories Our audit procedures, among other things, included the following: The Company has complex product manufacturing process and thus, the overhead absorption over each process is quite complex and more particularly, to have the basis of absorption. The Company has worked out the overhead absorption cost rate based on the consumption of electricity of each process and apply the same for all other overheads. • Evaluated the appropriateness of the basis applied to arrive at the overhead absorption rate; • Examined the workings of the absorption of over heads to arrive at the cost of inventories. • Our audit methodology involves process adopted to ascertain and evaluate the methods used are reasonable and absorbs overheads in an appropriate & logical manner. Due to significance of arriving at the overhead absorption rate for the valuation of inventories, it is considered to be a key audit matter. [Refer Note 3(d) to the financial statements] • Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 2 on "Inventories". Key Audit Report How was the matter addressed in our audit Allowance for Expected Credit Loss of Trade Receivables Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: Provision for impairment by way of Allowance for Expected Credit Loss (ECL) of Trade Receivables require - • Obtained sufficient and appropriate audit evidence about whether policies, operational procedures, internal control systems and other relative assumptions for estimation and determination of Allowance for ECL are reasonable. • the appropriateness of accounting policies for determination of Allowance for ECL; • operational procedures and systems of internal control in estimation of ECL. • Objectively evaluated the estimates made in the broader context of the financial statements as a whole; • estimation of expected losses and appropriate assumptions and significant judgments on the recoverability of receivables; • Assessed the estimates and assumptions adopted by the Company in determining the need to recognize a provision and, where applicable, its amount; • t he completeness, accuracy, relevance and reliability of historical information; • Evaluated the completeness of disclosures in respect of Allowance for Expected Credit Loss. • the Companys overall review of the estimate; and • the clarity and reasonableness of related ECL disclosures. In view of the determination of the basis and quantum of Allowance of ECL, it is a significant item in the financial statements and hence, considered to be a key audit matter. [Refer Note 3(n) to the standalone financial statements] Capital Work In Progress:- Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: The company is in the process of greenfield expansion at Tarapur location. During the current year, the company has incurred amount of Rs.4,524.95 Lakh , disclosed as capital work in progress in note 4 of the standalone financial statements. Further, the company has disclosed an amount of Rs.1,706.79 Lakh as capital commitment in note 36 of the standalone financial statements. In view of the substantial capex and quantum of capital commitment, it is a significant item in the financial statements and hence, considered to be a key audit matter • Obtained sufficient and appropriate audit evidence about whether all documents are in place and proper approval methodology is followed and adequate internal controls are ensured at all levels. • Objectively evaluated the estimates made on an overall basis of the financial statements as a whole; • Assessed the estimates and also obtained project reports to analysis the future estimates and cash outflows related to the expansion project. • Evaluated the completeness of disclosures in respect of capital commitment.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information,we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable andprudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doingso would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on ouraudit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31st, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31st, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Acts

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements- Refer Note 35 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that,to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonableand appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(iv) As stated in Note 56 to the standalone financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(v) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature ofrecording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules , 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 1 43(1 1 ) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE- A

TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S. NGL FINE-CHEM LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding ofinternal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:-

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE-B

TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained properrecords showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and the material discrepancies which were noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings has been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and therefore provision of clause 3(i)(e) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified bythe management at reasonable intervals during the year.

In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets

(b) The company has availed working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the financial year,in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The management has been regular in furnishing returns/statements of book debts and inventories which are primary securities for the purpose of the working capital loans. In our opinion, based on the representation made by the management in note no 52 to the standalone financial statements and based upon our verification of the quarterly returns/ statements of inventories and trade receivables with the books of accounts, we have observed that, the data submitted to the bank vary with the books of accounts by 1 to 3%, due to the complexities involved in the valuation procedure. However, the management has made revised submissions at the end of each quarter and thereon the data submitted to the banks are in agreement with books of accounts.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year and therefore provisions of clause 3 (iii)(a)(A)(B)(b)(c)(d)(e)(f) of the order are not applicable.

(iv) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and consequently the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, and the Rules framed there under are not applicable and also no orders were passed by Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal and therefore clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and audit) Rules, 2014 for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of the Companys products and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, Sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no material dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, Sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following stated below.

(Amounts In Lakh)

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending. Provident Fund- Contractor Provident Fund 17.75 May,2014 to November, 2015. Central Government Industrial Tribunal No.1 Mumbai Cess Cess Act under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation 26.67 2003-2004 to 2012-2013 High Court

(viii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and hence the provision of clause 3 (viii) of the order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repaymentof loan or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence the provision of clause 3 (ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised onshort-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence the provision of clause 3 (ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence the provision of clause 3 (ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) During the financial year, the company has notraised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under review, therefore, the provisions of clauses 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) According to information and explanations givento us, there were no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year and therefore, the provision of clause 3 (xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act is required to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and hence the provision of clause 3 (xi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the company is not a chit fund or a nidhi Company and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a) ,3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to information and explanation given to us, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements, as required under the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination,the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

(xv) During the financial year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and therefore, theprovisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to beregistered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) l n our opinion, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards CorporateSocial Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) I n respect of ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act.

(xxi) In our opinion, there have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the auditor in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of thecompanies included in the consolidated financialstatement.