Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.2
1.2
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.48
0.68
1.84
1.84
Net Worth
1.68
1.88
2.08
2.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.68
1.88
2.08
2.08
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.45
1.8
0.04
0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.48
1.82
0.06
0.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
0
Cash
0.23
0.07
2.03
1.97
Total Assets
1.68
1.87
2.08
2.07
