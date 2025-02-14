iifl-logo-icon 1
Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.58
(4.64%)
Feb 14, 2025|03:17:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.13

5.55

0.13

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-79.65

4,070.72

15.05

-80.51

Raw materials

-1.05

-5.31

-0.11

-0.07

As % of sales

93.03

95.65

87.9

62.26

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

2.25

0.32

14.31

14.62

Other costs

-0.1

-0.13

-0.11

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.4

2.49

85.66

74.4

Operating profit

-0.05

0.08

-0.11

-0.05

OPM

-4.68

1.52

-87.87

-51.29

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0.11

0.1

0.1

Profit before tax

0.06

0.19

-0.02

0.03

Taxes

-0.01

-0.06

0

0

Tax rate

-23.88

-30.71

-14.13

-7.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.13

-0.02

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0.13

-0.02

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-63.89

-677.04

-181.3

-14.84

NPM

4.41

2.48

-17.97

25.43

