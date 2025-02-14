Summary

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Limited (Formerly known Anshuni Commercials Limited) was incorporated on December 22, 1984. The Company changed the name from Anshuni Commercials Limited to Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Limited on May 30, 2024. The Company has an experience of over 30 years in the Gems and Jewellery industry. The business has been passed down through two generations each bringing new energy and insight to guide the business to even greater levels of success with market changes.The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing, sale and trading of gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery, cut and polish diamonds and operates in different geographical areas i.e. domestic sales and export sales. The company distributes loose polished diamonds to all the major Global Consumer markets. Having a global balance of customers reduces companys exposure to any one market and gives flexibility to capture opportunities as demand changes. The company also services retail customers and local jewellery manufacturers.The company has retail operations in emerging markets like India where there is substantial growth opportunity. It mainly trades in polished diamonds from VVS quality to I2 Quality, mainly in round shape from D to k colour and sizes from 0.02 cents up to 3.99 carats. The goods are exported to customers around the world. As the company have a diverse product line, it has special people who try to get the best out of the diamonds, achieve maximum fire and optimize the colo

