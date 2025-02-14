iifl-logo-icon 1
Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd Share Price

1.58
(4.64%)
Feb 14, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.58
  • Day's High1.58
  • 52 Wk High29.84
  • Prev. Close1.51
  • Day's Low1.58
  • 52 Wk Low 1.51
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd KEY RATIOS

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Feb, 2025|03:23 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.97%

Non-Promoter- 5.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.2

1.2

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.48

0.68

1.84

1.84

Net Worth

1.68

1.88

2.08

2.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.13

5.55

0.13

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-79.65

4,070.72

15.05

-80.51

Raw materials

-1.05

-5.31

-0.11

-0.07

As % of sales

93.03

95.65

87.9

62.26

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.06

0.19

-0.02

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.06

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

0.51

0

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.65

4,070.72

15.05

-80.51

Op profit growth

-162.66

-172.24

97.08

12.2

EBIT growth

-67.14

-815.14

-187.94

-40.14

Net profit growth

-63.89

-677.04

-181.3

-14.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.01

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,233.7

88.32,87,083.419900.3416,053168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

526.45

85.654,299.92217.960.236,392.5442.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

621.05

47.418,428.1785.2302,406.85104.71

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

13.57

20.567,328.99146.210638.736.76

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

446.95

33.487,312.3233.240.212,023.0988.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Bhagwan Gadade

Whole-time Director

Mahesh Panwar

Non Executive Director

Ganesh Ramesh Nibe

Non Executive Director

M V Gowtama

Independent Director

Shilpa Ajay Bhatia

Independent Director

Soonil V. Bhokare

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd

Summary

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Limited (Formerly known Anshuni Commercials Limited) was incorporated on December 22, 1984. The Company changed the name from Anshuni Commercials Limited to Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Limited on May 30, 2024. The Company has an experience of over 30 years in the Gems and Jewellery industry. The business has been passed down through two generations each bringing new energy and insight to guide the business to even greater levels of success with market changes.The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing, sale and trading of gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery, cut and polish diamonds and operates in different geographical areas i.e. domestic sales and export sales. The company distributes loose polished diamonds to all the major Global Consumer markets. Having a global balance of customers reduces companys exposure to any one market and gives flexibility to capture opportunities as demand changes. The company also services retail customers and local jewellery manufacturers.The company has retail operations in emerging markets like India where there is substantial growth opportunity. It mainly trades in polished diamonds from VVS quality to I2 Quality, mainly in round shape from D to k colour and sizes from 0.02 cents up to 3.99 carats. The goods are exported to customers around the world. As the company have a diverse product line, it has special people who try to get the best out of the diamonds, achieve maximum fire and optimize the colo
Company FAQs

What is the Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd share price today?

The Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd is ₹0.24 Cr. as of 14 Feb ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd is 0 and 0.07 as of 14 Feb ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd is ₹1.51 and ₹29.84 as of 14 Feb ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd?

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -55.66%, 1 Year at -91.72%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 94.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 5.02 %

