SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹1.58
Prev. Close₹1.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.58
Day's Low₹1.58
52 Week's High₹29.84
52 Week's Low₹1.51
Book Value₹20.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.2
1.2
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.48
0.68
1.84
1.84
Net Worth
1.68
1.88
2.08
2.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.13
5.55
0.13
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-79.65
4,070.72
15.05
-80.51
Raw materials
-1.05
-5.31
-0.11
-0.07
As % of sales
93.03
95.65
87.9
62.26
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0.19
-0.02
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.06
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
0.51
0
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.65
4,070.72
15.05
-80.51
Op profit growth
-162.66
-172.24
97.08
12.2
EBIT growth
-67.14
-815.14
-187.94
-40.14
Net profit growth
-63.89
-677.04
-181.3
-14.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,233.7
|88.3
|2,87,083.41
|990
|0.34
|16,053
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
526.45
|85.6
|54,299.92
|217.96
|0.23
|6,392.54
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
621.05
|47.41
|8,428.17
|85.23
|0
|2,406.85
|104.71
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
13.57
|20.56
|7,328.99
|146.21
|0
|638.73
|6.76
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
446.95
|33.48
|7,312.32
|33.24
|0.21
|2,023.09
|88.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Bhagwan Gadade
Whole-time Director
Mahesh Panwar
Non Executive Director
Ganesh Ramesh Nibe
Non Executive Director
M V Gowtama
Independent Director
Shilpa Ajay Bhatia
Independent Director
Soonil V. Bhokare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Gupta
Reports by Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd
Summary
Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Limited (Formerly known Anshuni Commercials Limited) was incorporated on December 22, 1984. The Company changed the name from Anshuni Commercials Limited to Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Limited on May 30, 2024. The Company has an experience of over 30 years in the Gems and Jewellery industry. The business has been passed down through two generations each bringing new energy and insight to guide the business to even greater levels of success with market changes.The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing, sale and trading of gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery, cut and polish diamonds and operates in different geographical areas i.e. domestic sales and export sales. The company distributes loose polished diamonds to all the major Global Consumer markets. Having a global balance of customers reduces companys exposure to any one market and gives flexibility to capture opportunities as demand changes. The company also services retail customers and local jewellery manufacturers.The company has retail operations in emerging markets like India where there is substantial growth opportunity. It mainly trades in polished diamonds from VVS quality to I2 Quality, mainly in round shape from D to k colour and sizes from 0.02 cents up to 3.99 carats. The goods are exported to customers around the world. As the company have a diverse product line, it has special people who try to get the best out of the diamonds, achieve maximum fire and optimize the colo
Read More
The Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd is ₹0.24 Cr. as of 14 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd is 0 and 0.07 as of 14 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd is ₹1.51 and ₹29.84 as of 14 Feb ‘25
Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -55.66%, 1 Year at -91.72%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
