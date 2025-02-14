Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,233.7
|88.3
|2,87,083.41
|990
|0.34
|16,053
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
526.45
|85.6
|54,299.92
|217.96
|0.23
|6,392.54
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
621.05
|47.41
|8,428.17
|85.23
|0
|2,406.85
|104.71
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
13.57
|20.56
|7,328.99
|146.21
|0
|638.73
|6.76
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
446.95
|33.48
|7,312.32
|33.24
|0.21
|2,023.09
|88.51
