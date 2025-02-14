Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0.19
-0.02
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.06
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
0.51
0
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
0.64
-0.03
0.07
Capital expenditure
0
-0.1
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.03
0.54
-0.03
0.07
Equity raised
3.58
3.06
2.86
2.84
Investing
0.01
-0.03
0.01
-0.06
Financing
0.12
0.14
0.02
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.68
3.72
2.85
2.85
