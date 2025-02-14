Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd Summary

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Limited (Formerly known Anshuni Commercials Limited) was incorporated on December 22, 1984. The Company changed the name from Anshuni Commercials Limited to Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Limited on May 30, 2024. The Company has an experience of over 30 years in the Gems and Jewellery industry. The business has been passed down through two generations each bringing new energy and insight to guide the business to even greater levels of success with market changes.The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing, sale and trading of gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery, cut and polish diamonds and operates in different geographical areas i.e. domestic sales and export sales. The company distributes loose polished diamonds to all the major Global Consumer markets. Having a global balance of customers reduces companys exposure to any one market and gives flexibility to capture opportunities as demand changes. The company also services retail customers and local jewellery manufacturers.The company has retail operations in emerging markets like India where there is substantial growth opportunity. It mainly trades in polished diamonds from VVS quality to I2 Quality, mainly in round shape from D to k colour and sizes from 0.02 cents up to 3.99 carats. The goods are exported to customers around the world. As the company have a diverse product line, it has special people who try to get the best out of the diamonds, achieve maximum fire and optimize the colour of the diamond. The company is always open to new business and look forward to associate with prestigious company.The Company has not carried out any activities and Management of the Company has been taken over by the Nibe Group in FY 2023-24. During the year 2023-24, the Company has diversified it business to provide, commercialize, control, treatment, storage, disposal, develop, manufacturing, recycling, establish, handle, transport, operate, hold, pack, integration, organise, promote, facilitates, service,supervise, represent and to act as agent, concessionaires, consultants, booking agents or deal in all types reusable materials, substandard valuable materials and garbage through transportation, recycling operations, treatment, storage, disposal, manufacturing operation, infrastructure facility, extractions, refining, land filling, remediation services for all sectors environment, decontaminatingbuildings, mine sites including its ores/waste concentration of all metals, industries, healthcare facilities, soil, or groundwater, surface water, industrial waste water, hazardous waste and disposal of all types garbage and as well as its use sale by- products, sale finished products made from use of by- products.