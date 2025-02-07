iifl-logo-icon 1
Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd Board Meeting

Feb 14, 2025|03:42:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/02/2024calendar-icon
14/02/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Feb 202528 Jan 2025
Nibe Ordnance And Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 07 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting- Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.02.2025)
Board Meeting1 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
Outcome of the Rights Issue Committee meeting for intimating Price, Ratio, issue opening, closing, record date and other details
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Nibe Ordnance And Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Nibe Ordnance And Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Nibe Ordnance And Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
ANSHUNI COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Change In Management

