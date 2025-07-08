iifl-logo
Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd Share Price

0.29
(3.57%)
Dec 26, 2022|03:08:40 PM

  • Open0.28
  • Day's High0.29
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.28
  • Day's Low0.28
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-80.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.28

Prev. Close

0.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.29

Day's Low

0.28

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-80.81

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd Corporate Action

30 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:44 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.22%

Non-Promoter- 1.96%

Institutions: 1.95%

Non-Institutions: 84.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019

Equity Capital

16.56

16.56

16.56

16.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-673.5

-662.01

-652.01

-633.49

Net Worth

-656.94

-645.45

-635.45

-616.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.6

-10.71

-9.13

-72.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.66

0.14

0.25

0.69

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Biswajit Roy

Independent Director

Aparna Dey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Majumdar

Independent Director

Mr. Prabir Kumar Nag

Managing Director

Kaustubha Basu

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Bidhan Chandra Lahiri

Registered Office

Nicco House,

2 Hare Street,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22485102/07/66285257

Website: https://nuacl.com

Email: nuaclcomplaints@yahoo.com, mdnuacl@gmail.com, nufs

Registrar Office

7A Betala Road,

1st Floor,

Kolkata - 700 026

Tel: 91-33-24192641/2642

Website: www.rdinfotech.org

Email: rd.infotech@vsnl.net

Summary

Summary

Incorporated on June 18, 1984, Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd. , earlier known as Nicco Uco Financial Services Ltd is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 2.41 Crore) operating in Financial S...
Company FAQs

What is the Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd share price today?

The Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd is ₹2.41 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 26 Dec ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Dec ‘22

What is the CAGR of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd?

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.76%, 3 Years at 13.19%, 1 Year at -9.38%, 6 Month at -21.62%, 3 Month at -17.14% and 1 Month at -6.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.22 %
Institutions - 1.95 %
Public - 84.82 %

