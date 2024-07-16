AGM 09/08/2024 Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 91 of the companies Act 2013 the register of member and share transfer book of the company will be closed from Saturday the 03 August 2024 to 09 august 2024 Friday (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) Outcome of 40th AGM held at the registered office nicco house 2 hare street kolkata -700001 at 11:00 Am and end At 12;20Pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024) the 40th AGM voting result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)