Board Meeting 8 May 2025 30 Apr 2025

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby give prior intimation to you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Thursday 08th May 2025 at 02:00 P.M. inter alia to consider and take on record mentioned agenda enclosed herewith. AUDITED (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :08.05.2025) Pursuant to Reg 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2025 29 Jan 2025

NICCO UCO ALLIANCE CREDIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby give prior intimation to you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been convened to be held on Thursday 06th February 2025 at 03.00 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations , 2015 , Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

NICCO UCO ALLIANCE CREDIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 (2) of SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby give prior intimation to you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been convened to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 2:00 P.M. inter alia to consider and take on record mentioned agenda enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Reg 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 and further to our letter dated 05.11.2024 we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 11th November, 2024 approved the Unaudited Limited Review (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the company for the 2nd Quarter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024