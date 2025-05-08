iifl-logo
Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd Board Meeting

0.29
(3.57%)
Dec 26, 2022|03:08:40 PM

Nicco Uco All. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 May 202530 Apr 2025
Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby give prior intimation to you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Thursday 08th May 2025 at 02:00 P.M. inter alia to consider and take on record mentioned agenda enclosed herewith. AUDITED (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :08.05.2025) Pursuant to Reg 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2025)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202529 Jan 2025
NICCO UCO ALLIANCE CREDIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby give prior intimation to you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been convened to be held on Thursday 06th February 2025 at 03.00 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations , 2015 , Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
NICCO UCO ALLIANCE CREDIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 (2) of SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby give prior intimation to you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been convened to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 2:00 P.M. inter alia to consider and take on record mentioned agenda enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Reg 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 and further to our letter dated 05.11.2024 we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 11th November, 2024 approved the Unaudited Limited Review (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the company for the 2nd Quarter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
NICCO UCO ALLIANCE CREDIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 12st August 2024 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company at Nicco House 2 Hare Street Kolkata - 700 001. finacial results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

