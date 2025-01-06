Nihar Info Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.36
0.37
0.38
0.29
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.07
-0.05
Working capital
0.15
-4.57
3.22
1.74
Other operating items
Operating
0.46
-4.19
3.51
1.95
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.04
0
Free cash flow
0.46
-4.19
3.55
1.95
Equity raised
5.05
4.47
5.53
3.18
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.47
0.99
1.5
0.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.99
1.27
10.59
5.37
