Summary

Nihar Info Global Limited (NIGL), incorporated in 1995, is one of the few Listed e-Commerce Companies in India. NIGL is Indias fast growing IT Solutions and Products Company, which has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company presently operates in the areas like Software designing and development, ECM Solution, Customized Application Development. Audio Visual Systems, Customized ERP solutions, E-Governance and .IN domain Registration. It has developed marketing strategies to sell various software products to domestic customers.The Company is one of the few Listed e-Commerce Companies in India. It has diversified into e-Commerce in the year 2016 and has made a significant impact in the e-Commerce space. The Companys own Warehouse is certified by both Flipkart and Amazon and is part of the Amazon Seller Flex Model and the Plipkart Smart Fulfillment Model whereby all the products sold by the Company are enabled with a PRIME tag and Flipkart Assured Tag. It sells on other e-Commerce Portals like Snapdeal.com, Paytmmal.com and OLX.in.The Company undertakes development and/or trade in sale, import or exports of computer software and carry out on the business of Research and development, designing, manufacturing, trading and deal in all type of computer software and hardware and render consultancy services in the field of software development and turnkey projects and solutions. Apart from these, the Company provides end to end services to the D2C Brands in terms of Cata

