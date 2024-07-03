iifl-logo-icon 1
Nihar Info Global Ltd Share Price

6.09
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:17:00 PM

  • Open6.18
  • Day's High6.21
  • 52 Wk High10.78
  • Prev. Close6.21
  • Day's Low5.9
  • 52 Wk Low 4.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.34
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nihar Info Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

6.18

Prev. Close

6.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0.44

Day's High

6.21

Day's Low

5.9

52 Week's High

10.78

52 Week's Low

4.85

Book Value

8.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nihar Info Global Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nihar Info Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nihar Info Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.48%

Non-Promoter- 72.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nihar Info Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.41

10.41

8.16

8.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.85

2.94

2.85

2.53

Net Worth

9.56

13.35

11.01

10.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9.52

4.74

7.48

4.88

yoy growth (%)

100.45

-36.57

53.45

218.33

Raw materials

-8.22

-3.71

-6.18

-3.41

As % of sales

86.36

78.27

82.59

69.89

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.18

-0.4

-0.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.36

0.37

0.38

0.29

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.03

0

-0.07

-0.05

Working capital

0.15

-4.57

3.22

1.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

100.45

-36.57

53.45

218.33

Op profit growth

74.84

-27.17

76.93

-18.59

EBIT growth

2.14

0.32

70.26

16.89

Net profit growth

-14.67

21.37

28.17

20.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2007Mar-2005Mar-2004

Gross Sales

3.21

5.3

1.88

1.44

2.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.21

5.3

1.88

1.44

2.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0.15

0.07

0

Nihar Info Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nihar Info Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

B S N Suryanarayana

Managing Director

B Divyesh Nihar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jagadeeswara Rao Reddi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

J Sundara Sekhar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajit Nagrani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vijay Lakshmi Boda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Uma Singh...

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nihar Info Global Ltd

Summary

Nihar Info Global Limited (NIGL), incorporated in 1995, is one of the few Listed e-Commerce Companies in India. NIGL is Indias fast growing IT Solutions and Products Company, which has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company presently operates in the areas like Software designing and development, ECM Solution, Customized Application Development. Audio Visual Systems, Customized ERP solutions, E-Governance and .IN domain Registration. It has developed marketing strategies to sell various software products to domestic customers.The Company is one of the few Listed e-Commerce Companies in India. It has diversified into e-Commerce in the year 2016 and has made a significant impact in the e-Commerce space. The Companys own Warehouse is certified by both Flipkart and Amazon and is part of the Amazon Seller Flex Model and the Plipkart Smart Fulfillment Model whereby all the products sold by the Company are enabled with a PRIME tag and Flipkart Assured Tag. It sells on other e-Commerce Portals like Snapdeal.com, Paytmmal.com and OLX.in.The Company undertakes development and/or trade in sale, import or exports of computer software and carry out on the business of Research and development, designing, manufacturing, trading and deal in all type of computer software and hardware and render consultancy services in the field of software development and turnkey projects and solutions. Apart from these, the Company provides end to end services to the D2C Brands in terms of Cata
Company FAQs

What is the Nihar Info Global Ltd share price today?

The Nihar Info Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nihar Info Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nihar Info Global Ltd is ₹6.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nihar Info Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nihar Info Global Ltd is 0 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nihar Info Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nihar Info Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nihar Info Global Ltd is ₹4.85 and ₹10.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nihar Info Global Ltd?

Nihar Info Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.38%, 3 Years at -34.25%, 1 Year at -7.04%, 6 Month at 9.52%, 3 Month at 0.32% and 1 Month at 0.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nihar Info Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nihar Info Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.51 %

