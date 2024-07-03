SectorIT - Software
Open₹6.18
Prev. Close₹6.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.44
Day's High₹6.21
Day's Low₹5.9
52 Week's High₹10.78
52 Week's Low₹4.85
Book Value₹8.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.41
10.41
8.16
8.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.85
2.94
2.85
2.53
Net Worth
9.56
13.35
11.01
10.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.52
4.74
7.48
4.88
yoy growth (%)
100.45
-36.57
53.45
218.33
Raw materials
-8.22
-3.71
-6.18
-3.41
As % of sales
86.36
78.27
82.59
69.89
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.18
-0.4
-0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.36
0.37
0.38
0.29
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.07
-0.05
Working capital
0.15
-4.57
3.22
1.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
100.45
-36.57
53.45
218.33
Op profit growth
74.84
-27.17
76.93
-18.59
EBIT growth
2.14
0.32
70.26
16.89
Net profit growth
-14.67
21.37
28.17
20.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
3.21
5.3
1.88
1.44
2.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.21
5.3
1.88
1.44
2.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0.15
0.07
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
B S N Suryanarayana
Managing Director
B Divyesh Nihar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jagadeeswara Rao Reddi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
J Sundara Sekhar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajit Nagrani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vijay Lakshmi Boda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Uma Singh...
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Nihar Info Global Limited (NIGL), incorporated in 1995, is one of the few Listed e-Commerce Companies in India. NIGL is Indias fast growing IT Solutions and Products Company, which has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company presently operates in the areas like Software designing and development, ECM Solution, Customized Application Development. Audio Visual Systems, Customized ERP solutions, E-Governance and .IN domain Registration. It has developed marketing strategies to sell various software products to domestic customers.The Company is one of the few Listed e-Commerce Companies in India. It has diversified into e-Commerce in the year 2016 and has made a significant impact in the e-Commerce space. The Companys own Warehouse is certified by both Flipkart and Amazon and is part of the Amazon Seller Flex Model and the Plipkart Smart Fulfillment Model whereby all the products sold by the Company are enabled with a PRIME tag and Flipkart Assured Tag. It sells on other e-Commerce Portals like Snapdeal.com, Paytmmal.com and OLX.in.The Company undertakes development and/or trade in sale, import or exports of computer software and carry out on the business of Research and development, designing, manufacturing, trading and deal in all type of computer software and hardware and render consultancy services in the field of software development and turnkey projects and solutions. Apart from these, the Company provides end to end services to the D2C Brands in terms of Cata
The Nihar Info Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nihar Info Global Ltd is ₹6.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nihar Info Global Ltd is 0 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nihar Info Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nihar Info Global Ltd is ₹4.85 and ₹10.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nihar Info Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.38%, 3 Years at -34.25%, 1 Year at -7.04%, 6 Month at 9.52%, 3 Month at 0.32% and 1 Month at 0.32%.
