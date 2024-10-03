Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, the 30th Day of September, 2024 at 4.30 P.M. (IST). Further, 23rd September, 2024 is the cut-off day for e-voting. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Resquirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the enclosed herewith the details of the voting results along with the Scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and e-voting during the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, the 30th September, 2024 through video conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024) Revised outcome of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)