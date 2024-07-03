Nihar Info Global Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.1
0.59
0.78
0.49
0.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.1
0.59
0.78
0.49
0.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.1
0.59
0.78
0.49
0.89
Total Expenditure
1.26
0.5
4.11
0.51
0.98
PBIDT
-0.16
0.09
-3.34
-0.02
-0.09
Interest
0.08
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.04
PBDT
-0.25
0.06
-3.38
-0.06
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.02
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.25
0.04
-3.39
-0.06
-0.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.01
0
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.25
0.04
-3.41
-0.06
-0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.25
0.04
-3.41
-0.06
-0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.24
0.04
-3.27
-0.06
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.41
10.41
10.41
10.41
10.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-14.54
15.25
-428.2
-4.08
-10.11
PBDTM(%)
-22.72
10.16
-433.33
-12.24
-14.6
PATM(%)
-22.72
6.77
-434.61
-12.24
-15.73
