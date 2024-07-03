Nihar Info Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2004
|Dec-2003
|Dec-2002
Gross Sales
2.43
4.05
1.32
1.75
3.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.43
4.05
1.32
1.75
3.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.01
Total Income
2.43
4.05
1.32
1.75
3.8
Total Expenditure
2.67
3.91
1.12
2.38
3.38
PBIDT
-0.23
0.14
0.18
-0.62
0.43
Interest
0.13
0.12
0
0
0.15
PBDT
-0.36
0.03
0.18
-0.62
0.28
Depreciation
0
0.01
0.09
0.09
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0
0.02
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.37
0.01
0.1
-0.75
0.17
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0
0.02
-0.03
0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.35
0.01
0.07
-0.7
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.35
0.01
0.07
-0.7
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.01
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.41
10.41
5.28
5.28
5.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.46
3.45
14.39
-35.99
11.34
PBDTM(%)
-14.81
0.74
14.39
-35.99
7.38
PATM(%)
-15.22
0.24
7.57
-42.85
4.48
