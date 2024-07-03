iifl-logo-icon 1
Nihar Info Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.14
(2.33%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2004Dec-2003Dec-2002

Gross Sales

2.43

4.05

1.32

1.75

3.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.43

4.05

1.32

1.75

3.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.01

Total Income

2.43

4.05

1.32

1.75

3.8

Total Expenditure

2.67

3.91

1.12

2.38

3.38

PBIDT

-0.23

0.14

0.18

-0.62

0.43

Interest

0.13

0.12

0

0

0.15

PBDT

-0.36

0.03

0.18

-0.62

0.28

Depreciation

0

0.01

0.09

0.09

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0

0.02

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.37

0.01

0.1

-0.75

0.17

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

0

0.02

-0.03

0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.35

0.01

0.07

-0.7

0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.35

0.01

0.07

-0.7

0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.01

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.41

10.41

5.28

5.28

5.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-9.46

3.45

14.39

-35.99

11.34

PBDTM(%)

-14.81

0.74

14.39

-35.99

7.38

PATM(%)

-15.22

0.24

7.57

-42.85

4.48

