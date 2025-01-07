iifl-logo-icon 1
Nihar Info Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6
(1.35%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9.52

4.74

7.48

4.88

yoy growth (%)

100.45

-36.57

53.45

218.33

Raw materials

-8.22

-3.71

-6.18

-3.41

As % of sales

86.36

78.27

82.59

69.89

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.18

-0.4

-0.51

As % of sales

3.09

3.96

5.35

10.46

Other costs

-0.5

-0.55

-0.5

-0.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.29

11.74

6.8

15.09

Operating profit

0.49

0.28

0.39

0.22

OPM

5.24

6.01

5.23

4.54

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.13

-0.11

0

Other income

0.03

0.23

0.13

0.1

Profit before tax

0.36

0.37

0.38

0.29

Taxes

-0.03

0

-0.07

-0.05

Tax rate

-10.29

0.56

-19.21

-17.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.32

0.38

0.31

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.32

0.38

0.31

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-14.67

21.37

28.17

20.47

NPM

3.41

8.02

4.19

5.02

