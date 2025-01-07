Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.52
4.74
7.48
4.88
yoy growth (%)
100.45
-36.57
53.45
218.33
Raw materials
-8.22
-3.71
-6.18
-3.41
As % of sales
86.36
78.27
82.59
69.89
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.18
-0.4
-0.51
As % of sales
3.09
3.96
5.35
10.46
Other costs
-0.5
-0.55
-0.5
-0.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.29
11.74
6.8
15.09
Operating profit
0.49
0.28
0.39
0.22
OPM
5.24
6.01
5.23
4.54
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.13
-0.11
0
Other income
0.03
0.23
0.13
0.1
Profit before tax
0.36
0.37
0.38
0.29
Taxes
-0.03
0
-0.07
-0.05
Tax rate
-10.29
0.56
-19.21
-17.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.32
0.38
0.31
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.32
0.38
0.31
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-14.67
21.37
28.17
20.47
NPM
3.41
8.02
4.19
5.02
